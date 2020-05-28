New Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey will have to wait a little while longer to enter the hoops shrine in Springfield, Mass.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame chairman of the board of governors Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday that the induction of the Class of 2020, scheduled for August 28-30, will be delayed until early 2021. A specific date or month was not announced.
Mulkey has led the Baylor Lady Bears to three national championships and last season became the youngest men’s or women’s NCAA Division I coach to reach 600 wins.
She will join a star-studded class of players and coaches that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Tamika Catchings and Barbara Stevens when the group is eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.
