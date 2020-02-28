One of these days, after the current hoopla has subsided and there’s time to casually hoop it up, Juicy Landrum will walk back onto a basketball court at the Doris Miller YMCA or the MAC at First Woodway and play ball.
She loves the game, whether she’s playing in front of millions watching the Final Four on TV or toughening up her skills by playing pick-up games against men.
“I’ve been doing that since I was younger,” Landrum said about running the floor in pick-up games with the guys. “I tell them, ‘You don’t have to take it easy. I understand you don’t want to hurt me, but this is kind of making me better. If you guard me close or play me tough, it just makes me tougher.’”
That’s what makes Landrum a baller.
She loves basketball and it loves her back. Going into the stretch run of her senior season at Baylor, Landrum already has a state championship at La Vega, a national championship last season with the Lady Bears, a complete set of four Big 12 titles and an individual record that might not be broken anytime soon.
There’s a photo of Landrum with her arms spread wide and it looks like she’s singing to the crowd in her bright yellow Baylor jersey. The moment followed Landrum’s standout performance when she tossed in an NCAA single-game record 14 3-pointers and scored 42 points in a win over Arkansas State back in December at the Ferrell Center.
One of the reasons it’s a great shot is because it’s one of the few times Landrum has shown any kind of histrionics.
“She has a demeanor about her that she doesn’t get too high or too low,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s just been a blessing to coach.”
Most of the time, Landrum is a quiet assassin. In postgame press conferences, reporters lean in to hear her soft-spoken descriptions of a given play or feeling after a win.
Even so, her game is speaking loudly this season.
Landrum, who has started every game for the Lady Bears during the last two years, has been one of Baylor’s top 3-point shooters for most of her college career. This season, she showing the ability to score at all three levels — driving to the hoop, pulling up for a mid-range basket and, of course, knocking them down from beyond the arc.
She averages 11.1 points, but has gone for 19 or more on four occasions. That helped her reach 1,000 points for her career during the Lady Bears’ win over Texas Tech last week.
From time to time, Baylor fans will hear Mulkey’s unmistakable voice calling out “Juicy!” from the sideline as she prods the senior guard.
Although instructions might be hollered in from the sideline, Landrum doesn’t leave the floor much in close games these days. She might get to sit in a blowout, but she’s played 37 or more minutes just about every time the Lady Bears have been in a close battle.
“Definitely, Coach Mulkey and Brock try to tell me we need you to shoot the ball so we can open up the inside,” Landrum said. “Sometimes if we need a bucket, Coach will call a play for me to come off a screen and shoot the ball. (Mulkey) tells me to go to the goal, draw the foul. Things like that are her trusting me on the offensive end and the defensive end.”
Landrum has become a shining example of a local kid making good. She said this week that she’s currently taking the last two classes she needs to graduate on time in May. She also said that has top priority, even though she’s currently projected to be taken in the second round of the upcoming WNBA Draft.
“I know my parents and my family want me to walk across the stage and get my degree,” Landrum said. “If I get drafted and have to go to training camp, I’ll figure out a way to walk across the stage.”
While Landrum appears to be headed for a pro basketball career in the WNBA and internationally, she’ll always carry with her the dual identities of the La Vega Lady Pirates and the Baylor Lady Bears.
She’s a basketball star made here, from Central Texas gyms to arenas all over the world.
“It’s so much fun to watch a kid get to stay home,” Mulkey said. “A lot of kids want to leave home. She never wanted to leave. She committed early and stood by her commitment. She’s having a great senior year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.