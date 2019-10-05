FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Baylor cross country coach Jon Capron believes both the BU men and women “have much faster (races) in them,” but there will still some bright spots to take out of Saturday’s Chile Pepper Festival.
To wit – Celia Holmes clocked a personal-best time of 17:32.5 in the 5,000-meter women’s race. That put the sophomore in 37th overall. It bested her old PR for a 5K by nearly a minute.
Gabby Satterlee finished in 58th with a time of 17:51.1. Three other BU runners all had personal-best times as well.
In the men’s race, T.J. Sugg was Baylor’s top runner, running an 8,000-meter time of 25:10.2 to finish in 66th.
Baylor’s next meet will come Oct. 19 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station.
