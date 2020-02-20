Mark Vital was a YouTube sensation before he ever arrived at Baylor, showing off an array of dunks that could make longtime NBA slam king Vince Carter smile.
Name a dunk and Vital could do it: 360s, windmills, tomahawks, leaping over multiple teammates for a rim-rattling slam.
Now a fourth-year junior for the Bears, Vital’s Big 12 opponents often take time to tell him of the favorite dunks they saw him throw down on YouTube. He recalls having conversations with West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe and former Texas forward Jaxson Hayes about his slamming prowess.
“Oscar told me I used to watch all your YouTube videos, and that’s why I dunk,” Vital said. “Jaxson Hayes said he loved it when I jumped over four people. That means a lot coming from a player I’m going to play. We can’t be friends (during the game), but after the game we can take pictures together.”
Vital can still throw down dunks with the best of them, but that’s not the role he cherishes most.
Flash has its place, but Vital loves doing the dirty work.
Vital’s game is built around in-your-face defense, rebounding, and extraordinary hustle. Listed at 6-5 but probably an inch or two shorter, the 230-pound Vital has the athleticism and strength to guard anybody on the court whether it’s a 6-10 post or a 5-10 guard.
His versatility is a major reason why the No. 1 Bears possess one of the best defenses in the country. His unselfishness and work ethic have helped set the tone for Baylor’s 24-1 squad that’s riding a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak and leads the Big 12 with a 13-0 record heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 3 Kansas at the Ferrell Center.
“He does everything but shoot the ball, and he could probably do that if he wanted to,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “He’s a terrific rebounder, both offensively and defensively. He’s a really good defender. He can defend in the post, he can defend on the perimeter. He’s as versatile a guy without shooting the ball that there’s been in college basketball I think in a long time.”
Vital likes to be called the Villain because of his penchant for playing lockdown defense and disrupting opponents’ game plans.
“My mindset is to be the Villain, be the bad guy and do all the dirty work,” Vital said. “Everybody has a role that needs to be played, so I try to play my role. I watch a lot of film like (former NBA player) Tony Allen. Dennis Rodman was the bad guy and Charles Barkley was the bad guy. I started realizing I had those types of skills.”
On a Baylor team with outstanding shooters like Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo, Vital realizes he doesn’t need to be a high scorer to play an important role.
Vital’s 6.3 points per game rank sixth for the Bears, but he’s the second-leading rebounder with 6.2 per game, and leads the team with 1.8 steals. But statistics don’t come close to explaining his value to the nation’s No. 1 team.
Whenever the Bears need a big play, Vital often steps up to provide it, whether it’s taking a charge, diving for a loose ball, bursting into the passing lane for a steal or dishing a pass to a teammate. Occasionally, he’ll still bring down the house with a thundering dunk.
“Mark does so many little things that constitute winning, and the great thing is the players respect that and appreciate that and so does Baylor Nation,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The best players always play to their strengths. I know that’s one of the toughest things in modern day with all the social media, a lot of times they always question what people can’t do. Then everybody tries to prove what they aren’t great at just to show them they can do it.”
When Vital’s teammates see him display remarkable effort to make a play, they want to follow his lead. With Vital, point guard Davion Mitchell and forward Freddie Gillespie leading the way, Baylor’s man-to-man defense has smothered opponents.
“If you want to win, you definitely want a guy like Mark Vital,” Gillespie said. “He is just a glue guy. He knows what he can do and embraces it. He’s without fail the kind of guy that will give 100 percent every single possession. What I’ve noticed is when the rest of us give more, he finds a way to give even more.”
Growing up in Lake Charles, La., Vital first drew attention for his dunking ability when he was a sixth grader. He continued to develop those skills at hometown Washington-Marion during his first two years of high school and at Advanced Prep in Dallas during his final two years.
But Drew and his coaching staff also saw all the intangibles Vital could bring to the table and offered him a scholarship before his sophomore year of high school.
Vital verbally committed in 2013, but it really wasn’t a hard choice for him to choose Baylor at such a young age. He had grown up a Baylor fan watching fellow Louisiana natives Tweety Carter, LaceDarius Dunn and Rico Gathers, and made the five-hour drive to Waco numerous times to watch them play.
“Tweety was a good friend of mine and so was Rico,” Vital said. “He came to Lake Charles and used to dunk on our goals and break them. I met Isaiah Austin in Las Vegas in AAU ball. I came to Baylor games before I committed. Once they offered me, I took it. There weren’t too many guys from where I’m from who get to go to a school like Baylor.”
Redshirting as a freshman in 2016-17, Vital developed his skills against older big men like All-America forward Johnathan Motley, Terry Maston and Jo Lual-Acuil.
But the player Vital gravitated toward the most was senior guard Ish Wainright, who did all the little things that helped the Bears win their first 15 games that season to reach No. 1 for the first time in school history. Baylor made the Sweet 16 before losing to South Carolina at Madison Square Garden.
“Some of the things Ish did, I’ve tried to add to my game,” Vital said. “Like the speaking and toughening me up in practice. I took some of the rebounding skills he had and the maneuvers he had, and I watched him run the floor. I still watch film of him.”
Playing both as a starter and a sixth man, Vital averaged 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds as a redshirt freshman for a Baylor team that made the NIT in 2018. Last season, he started every game and averaged 7.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for a squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
When forward Tristan Clark went down with a knee injury early in Big 12 play last season, Vital moved inside and guarded opposing teams big men. Though Vital sometimes gave up five to six inches, he more than stood his ground.
“When Coach Drew came in the locker room and said, you’re going to have to play the 5, I said ‘Coach, do you know how tall I am? I’m like 6-3 or 6-4 and those are like 6-9, 250-pound big guys,’” Vital said. “He looked me in the eye and said ‘I trust you.’ Coach gave me the job and I went with it and began making a name for myself. I guarded Jaxson Hayes and he said ‘Bro, you’re strong, I can’t even move.’ ”
Throughout Vital’s first three seasons, the Bears often played zone defense. But Drew switched to primarily a man-to-man defense this season, which Vital believes is perfect for a guy who loves to play aggressively and harass the players he’s guarding.
Both Vital and Mitchell were named to the midseason watch list for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
“When we did man this year, I was like Coach I’m glad we switched because we’ve got some dogs like Davion Mitchell,” Vital said. “You can show how much you can guard. Freddie (Gillespie) should be on the Naismith list too. We’ve got so many great defenders it’s crazy.”
As the only Baylor player who has been on the squad four years, Vital knows he must be a leader. He’s become a vocal leader who is always encouraging his teammates while trying to coax them through tough situations.
When he saw some of his younger Baylor teammates starting to feel the pressure of playing at intimidating road venues like Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse and Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena, he calmed them down as the Bears pulled out wins at both places.
“Against Texas Tech, some of our guys were playing there for the first time and it was so loud and some calls weren’t going our way and they were rattled,” Vital said. “I said ‘Hey, calm down. I’ve been there before and I know exactly how it feels. You’ve got to calm down and this is how we’re going to do it.’ I did the same thing at Kansas. Once I said that, we started clicking. I’m very vocal. I can talk all day.”
But even if Vital never said a word, his persistent effort and unselfishness on the court would be enough to inspire his teammates.
“Mark is a one-of-a-kind type of guy,” Bandoo said. “A type of guy you only see one in five or 10 years. A guy that doesn’t just want the ball on offense but does the little things. There’s not a lot of guys that will accept that role, but just to see Mark embrace that role and do the little things, take charges, guard 1 through 5, is something you just don’t see a lot. He’s just one of those guys that you just love to have.”
Vital has watched the Bears reach different levels of success during his four years, and he’s thrilled to see what this year’s team can achieve as it heads closer to the postseason.
For a player who puts the team’s needs above any individual accomplishments, winning Big 12 and national championships would mean a great deal to a former Louisiana dunking phenom who became a Baylor fan more than a decade ago watching players like Tweety Carter and Rico Gathers.
“We can be one of the best Baylor teams to come through here,” Vital said. “I feel like if you put us in the tournament we’re going to win it. If you’re playing college basketball, that’s your dream.”
