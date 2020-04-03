Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is set to join the Class of 2020 going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame according to a longtime women’s basketball writer.
The women’s basketball website High Post Hoops cited Mel Greenberg in a tweet that revealed Mulkey, along with fellow women’s basketball nominees Barbara Stevens and Tamika Catchings had earned induction. Greenberg, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as a journalist in 2007, revealed the information from his “Guru sources.”
The Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be officially announced at 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN.
This season, Mulkey became the fastest men’s or women’s NCAA Division I coach to reach 600 wins when the Lady Bears defeated Texas Tech on Feb. 18 in Lubbock. She is also the only person to win a college basketball national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Mulkey is among a group of eight finalists that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Stevens and Catchings. Various sources indicated on Friday that all eight finalists received the votes for induction.
A full story on Mulkey’s induction coming in Sunday’s edition of the Trib.
