Baylor’s basketball season wasn’t stopped in the Final Four by a blue blood like Duke, Kansas or Kentucky.
The Bears weren’t the victim of an early upset on a typically wild first weekend of March Madness.
Their season ended by a threat no bracketologist saw coming even a few weeks ago.
Coronavirus wiped out the NCAA tournament for the first time since its inception in 1939. It’s impossible to know just how devastating the virus will ultimately become in the United States, but the NCAA did the prudent thing by canceling the tournament in an effort to help stop its spread.
The timing was terrible for every college basketball player in the country, but it hit particularly hard for a Baylor men’s basketball team that was eager to start the tournament after enjoying its best regular season in school history.
This was arguably Scott Drew’s best team in 17 seasons as Baylor’s coach, and that says a lot since his 2010 and 2012 teams reached the Elite Eight and his 2014 and 2017 squads advanced to the Sweet 16.
So when he met with his players Thursday in Kansas City following the NCAA’s announcement, they were understandably shattered after the stunning news that they had played their last game this season.
They wouldn’t even get to play their Big 12 tournament quarterfinal Thursday night against Kansas State. Then reserve senior guard Obim Okeke stepped up and said a few words that emphasized the togetherness and faith that defined the team all season.
“We got the team together and they were depressed and down,” Drew said on Friday. “Obim spoke up and began talking about all the blessings we have had all year, and how all year long we had played with joy. Our program is on solid foundation, and basketball wasn’t the reason we played. All year, we played for something bigger.”
With his typical optimism, Drew added: “If the NCAA still wants to have a smaller tournament, our guys want to be there.”
Drew loved coaching this team because of its unselfishness and the way every player sacrificed for the good of the team.
Junior guard MaCio Teague injured his right wrist on his shooting hand while going for a rebound against Texas. After missing two games, he came back for the last four games and averaged 12.3 points.
Drew revealed on Friday that Teague was playing with a fractured wrist, and team doctors will look into whether he needs off-season surgery.
Fourth-year junior forward Mark Vital played with knee tendinitis that forced him to miss the home finale against Texas Tech. He came back to grab a team-high 12 rebounds in the season-ending 76-64 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown last Saturday.
Despite dealing with knee issues following season-ending surgery last year, forward Tristan Clark continued to try to play.
“I think what I liked most was their work ethic, their blue collar mentality and how they brought it every day,” Drew said. “Even when we lost, we always played hard and didn’t take days off. A large part of that was because they played for each other, and that’s why they would play with injuries.”
The Bears got on a roll in the second week of the season and didn’t lose for more than three months. Their 23-game winning streak is the longest in Big 12 history, and included Baylor’s first win ever at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, a 67-55 decision on Jan. 11 that snapped a 17-game losing streak in Lawrence.
A week later, they jumped to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for only the second time in school history. Unlike their first ascendance to No. 1 in 2017 which lasted a week, the Bears stayed at the top for five straight weeks before Kansas got its revenge with a 64-61 win Feb. 22 at the Ferrell Center.
Though the No. 5 Bears lost three of their last five games to finish second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record behind Kansas, they went into the postseason with a 26-3 overall record. Drew believed their resume was strong enough to earn a No. 1 regional seed.
With an unmatched quartet of guards and the best defense the Bears had ever put on the floor during Drew’s tenure, this was a team built for NCAA tournament success.
“It’s always been said that you win in March with great guard play, and we arguably had the best set of guards in the nation,” Drew said. “I know everybody was looking forward to a rubber match against Kansas.”
Guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and Teague will all be back next season as well as forwards Vital, Matthew Mayer, Clark and Flo Thamba.
Baylor will roll out former UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and former Presbyterian guard Adam Flager, who redshirted this season under NCAA transfer rules. Freshman forward Jordan Turner will also see his first action next season after redshirting.
That returning crew will likely be enough to make the Bears a preseason top 10 team. But Drew would like the NCAA to give this year’s seniors – forward Freddie Gillespie and guards Devonte Bandoo and Okeke – a waiver to play next season since they didn’t get a chance to finish this year with an NCAA tournament appearance.
Gillespie enjoyed a particularly inspiring season, averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to make second-team all-Big 12 after starting his college career at Division III Carleton College in Northfield, Minn.
Now Gillespie and the rest of his Baylor teammates won’t get a chance to see if their chemistry would come together again in the NCAA tournament.
“I was talking with Freddie and he talked about all his life how he wanted to play in the NCAA tournament,” Drew said. “That was the toughest part for all of us.”
