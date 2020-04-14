With the NCAA allowing spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, Baylor first baseman Goose McGlaun will put her plans to coach on hold for a while longer.
McGlaun announced that she will return to the Baylor softball team for her fifth year in 2021, giving the Lady Bears a powerful bat in the lineup.
McGlaun became the fourth senior from the 2020 squad to announce plans to return next season as she joins first-team all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni, second-team all-Big 12 second baseman Nicky Dawson and starting infielder Taylor Ellis.
On March 30, the NCAA ruled to allow spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“When we found out we could get our eligibility back, I was super excited,” McGlaun said. “I had to decide whether to go into the work force or wait another year. I decided I wasn’t ready for the real world yet and to play another year and finish what we started with the amazing amount of talent we have.”
In December, McGlaun plans to finish a five-year program that includes a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in sports pedagogy. She said she will take post-graduate classes next spring while completing her softball eligibility.
With shelter-in-place orders in effect across the state, McGlaun is back home in Humble for the rest of the spring semester. Baylor shut down campus on March 11 and later announced that it would complete the semester with on-line classes.
McGlaun has continued to stay in shape with a workout program while keeping in touch with her Baylor teammates.
“I’m in Humble right now with my family just trying to stay in a routine and trying not to go too stir crazy,” McGlaun said. “We’ve had some Zoom meetings the last couple of weeks, so we’re keeping in contact.”
McGlaun has enjoyed an outstanding career with the Lady Bears as she’s hit .297 with 29 homers and 110 RBIs. On Sunday, she was named to Baylor’s all-decade softball team as the second-team designated player. The team was chosen through a joint venture by the Tribune-Herald and Baylor athletics.
Her three returning senior teammates also made the team, including Rodoni as a first-team pitcher, Dawson as a second-team second baseman and Ellis as a second-team utility player. All-decade first-team outfielder Kyla Walker, who was chosen as Baylor’s hitter of the decade, elected not to return in 2021 after already being in the softball program for five years and on course to complete her master’s degree in December.
McGlaun was hitting .273 with a homer and 11 RBIs when the 2020 season abruptly ended. The No. 24 Lady Bears were 19-5 after sweeping a doubleheader against Houston on March 8.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore believes McGlaun will see better pitches to hit next season with a strong lineup surrounding her. Besides McGlaun’s hitting and fielding skills, Moore likes the intangibles she brings to the team.
“Goose is first of all a leader, and it’s hard to replace good leadership,” Moore said. “We have pretty good leadership with this (senior) class, and she took the bull by the horns with her locker room leadership. She’s one of the top athletes we’ve ever recruited. She hasn’t been protected a lot in the lineup, but with (freshman) Aliyah Pritchett coming around, it would have allowed her to get more good pitches to hit the rest of this year. Next year, we’ll have several good hitters we can put around her.”
The NCAA allows softball teams 12 scholarships per year, but it is an equivalency sport, which means most players are not on full scholarship. But scholarships will be expanded next year with each university given the option to provide returning seniors the same scholarship amount as the current year.
With five new players arriving in the fall, Moore will coach his deepest team in 21 seasons at Baylor, and is looking forward to seeing the competition for starting spots.
“I think there will be a lot of talent, but we have to become a team,” Moore said. “The best will play. We’ll also be playing teams that have a lot of seniors back, so the level of play will be pretty strong.”
