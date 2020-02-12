The 2019-2020 version of the Baylor Lady Bears has demolished more than its share of challengers.
But when these Lady Bears get into an actual battle — especially when they’re at or close to full strength — they shine even brighter.
TCU pushed Baylor for 20 minutes, but then the Lady Bears threw haymakers in the second half and claimed an 81-62 victory over the Horned Frogs on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Two of the defending national champions’ most experienced players led the charge. Senior forward Lauren Cox was back in top form as she scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out six assists and blocked five shots. Junior guard DiDi Richards led all scorers with 17 points and came close to a double-double with nine assists.
Baylor dominated the paint, scoring 48 points in there. Forward NaLyssa Smith, who missed the first game against TCU this season in Fort Worth, posted 12 points and 13 rebounds. And forward Queen Egbo came off the bench for 15 points.
“I thought Queen set the tone with that,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “She got to the rim, gave us a big presence in there and then everybody else started doing the same.”
With the win, second-ranked Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) gained more ground in its quest to win its 10th consecutive Big 12 championship. The Lady Bears now have a three-game lead over TCU and Texas in a tie for second place.
Baylor has also won 52 straight conference games. If that streak continues, the Lady Bears have a chance to clinch the Big 12 title when they host Kansas State on Feb. 29 or possibly even sooner.
“This game was important,” Mulkey said. “They’re all important. But what it did, it gave you a little separation. So now you’ve got, what, a three-game lead.”
After leading by two points at the half, Baylor took over in the third quarter.
The Lady Bears were leading by nine when guard Juicy Landrum and Cox combined for the type of play that can kick a run into high gear. Cox came out to set a screen near the 3-point line. Landrum came over the screen to her right, then passed to a wide-open Cox on a pick-and-roll. Cox ascended to the basket for a layup and a double-digit lead.
“When we can get a pick-and-roll like that it’s always good,” Cox said. “Coach has been on us to roll every time.”
That started the Lady Bears’ 12-2 spurt that point guard Te’a Cooper capped with a 3-pointer and a 56-40 edge.
Baylor clamped down on the Horned Frogs on the defensive end in the third quarter. The Horned Frogs managed just six points in the first 8:55 of the second half and went from having a fighting chance at a huge road win to staring up at a 16-point deficit.
The Lady Bears kept pouring it on in the fourth quarter.
Guard Moon Ursin, who finished with 11 points off the bench, hit a jumper in the paint to cap a 12-2 run at the start of the period, giving Baylor a commanding 23-point lead.
After the game, Mulkey joked about giving a stirring halftime speech. The Lady Bears were definitely sharp in the second half, but it was more a matter of technique fixes than hell fire and brimstone.
“We corrected some stuff — challenged them and corrected some stuff,” Mulkey said. “First thing is stopping dribble penetration. The second thing is help the helper. Cox and Queen did good jobs of helping, but then (TCU would) get a layup because we’re hugging our man away from the ball. We corrected those things a lot.”
The Horned Frogs held off Baylor’s modus operandi in Big 12 play this season – the first-half, knockout-punch run.
The Lady Bears led for most of the first half and extended their lead to as many as seven, but TCU (17-5, 8-3) came up with answers.
Horned Frogs forward Michelle Berry and guard Kianna Ray each hit 3-pointers midway through the second quarter to cut Baylor’s edge to one point with a little less than four minutes remaining before the break.
Baylor started to pull away again when Smith got a second-chance bucket and Egbo added another inside basket. But TCU again punched back as Berry hit another trey and forward Yummy Morris made a layup on a nifty wrap-around pass by guard Jayde Woods. That Horned Frogs basket cut the Lady Bears lead to 36-34 at halftime.
Baylor maintained its advantage by getting to the paint on the offensive end. Smith and Egbo led the way with a combined 18 points as Baylor score 24 points in the paint in the first half.
After the game, Mulkey gave a nod to the Horned Frogs as a team that has a chance to join the Lady Bears in repping the Big 12 in March.
“TCU is trying to get to the NCAA Tournament and you can tell,” Mulkey said. “They play with a chip on their shoulder. They play hard. They play together. They mix up their defenses and I’m pulling for them.”
