MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Baylor Lady Bears can put it in the bank: a decade of dominance.
Facing a tough turnaround from their win over Oklahoma on Saturday to a road trip to West Virginia two days later, the Lady Bears were up to the challenge as they defeated the Mountaineers, 64-39, on Monday night at WVU Coliseum.
With that, Baylor has now clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship, the program’s 10th in a row and its 11th overall. The Lady Bears also locked up the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament in a couple of weeks in Kansas City.
The No. 2-ranked Lady Bears (26-1, 15-0 Big 12) have opened up a 3.5-game lead in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season. No. 25 TCU can stay mathematically alive for a share by defeating Texas on Wednesday. But even if the Horned Frogs win, Baylor can wrap up an outright title at home against Kansas State on Saturday.
Asked in the postgame press conference what she liked about the win, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey didn’t hesitate.
“Well, we just won our 10th-consecutive Big 12 championship, that’s the thing I like the most,” Mulkey said. “Now we need to win another one to win it outright. Gosh that’s hard to do. Just proud that we weathered a storm here.”
Point guard Te’a Cooper scored 17 points to lead Baylor and forward Lauren Cox added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Kysre Gondrezick scored 13 and was the only player in double figures for West Virginia (16-10, 6-9).
Cox, a senior, completed the collection of four Big 12 regular season titles in her Lady Bears career.
“Winning doesn’t get old and that’s one of the reasons I came to Baylor is to win championships,” Cox said. “So at this point it’s kind of expected and that’s how we work every day in practice. We work to be a championship team.”
The Lady Bears took over in the third quarter, scoring the first 13 points after halftime to establish a 23-point lead over the Mountaineers.
Baylor’s inside-outside game clicked in that period as Cox made a layup, forward NaLyssa Smith got inside and made it to the free throw line, Juicy Landrum finished a fast break with a layup and Cooper hit a pair from beyond the arc.
West Virginia crashed down on the Lady Bears posts most of the night and that left Cooper open a few times. She responded by hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
On the defensive end, Baylor clamped down on West Virginia’s lead scorer, guard Tynice Martin. With DiDi Richards tracking Martin most of the night, Martin made just 2 of 8 field goals and scored seven points.
“We knew that it would be physical,” Mulkey said. “We knew what great defense coach (Mike) Carey demands of his team. They played good defense tonight. I thought you saw the two best defensive teams in the league tonight. It wasn’t pretty, 29-19 at half.”
In contrast to Saturday, when Baylor filled up the basket in the first quarter on the way to a lopsided win over Oklahoma, the Lady Bears didn’t score their first field goal until the 4:03 mark of the opening period. Cox made a layup on an assist from Landrum to give Baylor a 3-2 lead.
The Lady Bears scored just 11 points in the first quarter, but still took a five-point advantage after 10 minutes.
Baylor stretched that to double digits at halftime as it started to heat up on the offensive end.
Cooper hit a 3-pointer and finished of fast-break with a layup on an assist from Richards for a 24-17 lead, forcing the Mountaineers to call timeout with 4:48 left before the break.
The Lady Bears scored 18 points in the paint in the first half, paving the way for a 29-19 edge after two quarters. Baylor also held West Virginia to 28-percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.
The Mountaineers finished the night shooting 24 percent and didn’t threaten to push Baylor after intermission.
The Lady Bears host Kansas State at 6 on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center. It will either be an attempt to lock up the outright Big 12 title or a coronation, depending on TCU’s result in a couple of days.
