Baylor men’s basketball senior Freddie Gillespie and equestrian junior Rachael Davis were named Big 12 2020 Winter Scholar-Athletes of the Year.
Gillespie averaged 9.6 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for a Baylor squad that finished 26-4 overall and was second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record.
Gillespie became the first Baylor men’s basketball player to earn Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He graduated in August 2019 with a political science degree.
Davis was an NCEA first team All-American and the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Year. She went an impressive 11-2 in the flat and 5-5-1 in fences for a 16-7-1 overall record in the 2019-20 season.
Davis was also named to the Farnam NCEA All-Academic first team and the Academic All-Big 12 first team. She is the second Baylor equestrian rider to win the Big 12 Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, following Rachel Van Allen in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.