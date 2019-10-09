Believe it or not, there is more than a four-yard difference between 3rd-and-3 and 3rd-and-7.
Football coaches call the former “third-and-manageable” and the latter “third-and-long.” Put the line of scrimmage behind the sticks, and it becomes even more of a challenge, as in “third-and-forever.”
Baylor has managed third down well this year, mostly because it has taken care of business on first and second down. On the year, the Bears rank 16th in the country in third-down efficiency, converting at a rate of 48.3 percent.
But they backpedaled in last week’s 31-12 road win over Kansas State. The Bears converted only 2 of 9 third-down tries against the Wildcats. Baylor (5-0, 2-0) knows it needs to be better in that area in this week’s homecoming tilt with Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1).
That said, sometimes you’ve got to tip your coaching visor to the guys on the other sideline.
“We were in manageable third downs, too,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “That was really the tale of the game. I told our team that (the Wildcats) were the No. 1 or the No. 2 third-down defense in the country going into the game. And they did what they did. … They just played better than us in those downs.”
It wasn’t all bad news for the Bears offensively. Hardly. Baylor’s nine third-down tries actually matched the UTSA game for the fewest third-down chances the Bears have had in a game this year. Since they averaged nearly eight yards a snap and put up 31 points on the road, they were clearly doing something right.
“To have a 99-yard drive and a 98-yard drive in a game is really hard to do,” Rhule said. “But we just didn’t convert enough third downs to be efficient. Now we were only in third down nine times, so that means that on a lot of other drives we had explosive plays.”
Baylor has produced 36 plays of 20 or more yards this season. In the Big 12, only Oklahoma (50) and Oklahoma State (42) have amassed more. Against the Wildcats, the Bears went for 10 such plays, including a 29-yard Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton and a 46-yard game-icing TD run from John Lovett in the fourth quarter.
When they’re rolling, it’s like trying to stop an avalanche.
“I feel like at our best, no, (we can’t be stopped),” receiver RJ Sneed said. “But at the same time we can’t get too complacent. There’s a lot of good defenses out there, week in and week out, and we’ve got to put the work in. But I feel like as a group, we can be one of the best in the country.”
One of those good defenses was Kansas State. As Rhule noted, the Wildcats own the No. 2 third-down defense in the nation behind Wisconsin, limiting teams to just a 20.8 percent success rate. Texas Tech, Baylor’s opponent this week, has been more forgiving, allowing teams to convert on third down 33.8 percent of the time.
More than the opponents, Baylor is concerned with its own execution. The Bears want to put themselves in makeable third-down opportunities. On a 3rd-and-3, the defense has to be ready for anything. They must respect both the pass and the run.
Most of all, the Bears just want to get back to what was working earlier in the season.
“We have to get better at it,” Rhule said. “We were really good at it early and the last two weeks we were kind of average and then this week was just OK, so we have to get back to it. I think for us, maybe it’s simplifying. Maybe it’s running more, and that’s what those guys are up there studying right now.”
