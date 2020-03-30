Baylor junior guard DiDi Richards earned her reputation as a lock-down defender as she helped the Lady Bears win the national title in 2019.
She kept a firm grip on that persona this season.
Richards was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, becoming the second Lady Bear to win the award. Former Baylor center Brittney Griner claimed it in three-straight seasons from 2011-2013.
As a junior, Richards showed significant improvement on the offensive end as she alternated with Te’a Cooper in running the point guard position. She finished the season averaging 8.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds with 52 steals and 25 blocks. She led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Of course, it’s difficult to quantify her impact on defense because she was tasked with making the opponent’s top offensive player give up the rock.
“I think I did well at making my name my sophomore year, so I think I had to just keep it going this year,” Richards said. “It wasn’t really a question of who from Baylor was going to guard the best player. Everyone kind of knew it was going to be me. So I think it was just the name that I made for myself sophomore year.”
Richards knows she got the attention of the nation with her defensive performance throughout the 2019 tournament. She matched up with Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, this season’s AP National Player of the Year, in the Final Four last year in Tampa, Fla. Richards held the triple-double-machine Ionescu to 18 points, six assists and four rebounds.
“That had a big part, but really the whole tournament,” Richards said. “Kathleen Doyle was a great player for Iowa, I guarded her. Te’a Cooper, who is now my teammate, I guarded her in the Sweet 16 (versus South Carolina). I think it was just that tournament.”
During the 2019-20 campaign, Richards spearheaded a defensive effort for the Lady Bears that led the nation in field goal percentage defense for the fourth-straight year at .310. Baylor’s press release about Richards’ national defensive award pointed out that, according to Synergy, the widely-used coaches video exchange, Richards held her defensive assignments to a .262 field goal percentage this season.
The WBCA took notice of her tenacity.
“Defense is about determination, intensity, effort and teamwork. DiDi Richards is an outstanding student-athlete who embodies these characteristics at the highest level,” WBCA executive director Danielle M. Donehew said. “DiDi has consistently presented a challenge to opposing coaches and players. We celebrate her contribution to her team and to the game of women’s basketball.”
Richards said she was excited when she got the news about the individual award. But it did little to fill the empty space left when the NCAA canceled this year’s national tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It hurts,” Richards said. “It definitely, you know, humbles you. The whole time you know you’re about to play a game or you’re about to practice and it shows that anything can be taken away from you at any given second. I’ve kind of been sitting here reminiscing and trying to cope with it and I really don’t know how. I think I’m just taking it one step a day.”
The Lady Bears, who finished the season with a 28-2 record and the No. 3 national ranking, have Richards for one more season as she will be a senior for the 2020-21 campaign. She said she’s ready to improve on what she started as a junior.
“I hope I can keep getting better on the offensive end,” Richards said. “That was one of my big thoughts this year was to at least try to relieve (Lauren Cox) and (NaLyssa Smith) and Queen (Egbo) a little bit because, last year, Lani was being double-teamed the whole year by my person. So I kind of wanted to give them some air down there this year.”
