The Baylor football program received its second verbal commitment in two days as Georgetown offensive tackle Connor Heffernan announced his decision on Thursday.
Heffernan’s commitment comes on the heels of Pearland Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones making his decision to commit to the Bears on Wednesday.
The 6-4, 260-pound Heffernan, a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, chose Baylor over Rice and other schools.
“I just like the overall atmosphere at Baylor, it feels like home,” Heffernan said. “It’s been pretty evident over the last few years that they’ve become a top team, and with their new staff I think they’ll stay on top and continue to win.”
The Bears now have nine commitments in their 2021 class with Heffernan becoming the first offensive lineman to choose the Bears.
While Heffernan is projected to play offensive tackle for the Bears, he’s also played center and guard at Georgetown.
He’s a versatile athlete who is a wrestler for Georgetown and also throws the shot put and discus for the track team.
“I’ve been talking to (Baylor tight ends coach) Shawn Bell for the last few years,” Heffernan said. “I’ve also been talking to Coach (Joe) Wickline because he’s the offensive line coach, and it’s hard not to like (outside linebackers coach) Joey McGuire.”
Meanwhile, Baylor redshirt freshman offensive lineman Paul Matavao-Poialli has entered the transfer portal.
Pflugerville Connally cornerback Jahdae Barron verbally committed to Texas on Thursday after recently obtaining permission from Baylor to be released from his national letter of intent.
