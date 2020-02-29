FORT WORTH – Isn’t it just like old and bitter rival TCU to hand Baylor its most damaging loss of the season?
Needing a win to stay on top of the Big 12 race with No. 1 Kansas, Baylor watched Desmond Bane erupt for 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as the Horned Frogs rallied for a 75-72 upset before 6,549 fans Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
The No. 2 Bears were the highest ranked team the Horned Frogs have ever beaten at home. The loss threw Baylor (25-3, 14-2) a game behind Kansas (26-3, 15-1) in the Big 12 standings with two regular season games remaining.
The Bears host Texas Tech on Monday and travel to West Virginia for Saturday’s regular-season finale. Kansas hosts TCU on Wednesday and travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Saturday.
A week after a 64-61 loss to Kansas at the Ferrell Center to snap a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak, the Bears lost their first true road game this season after seven straight wins. Their only previous loss away from the Ferrell Center was a 67-64 decision against Washington on Nov. 8 in Anchorage on a neutral floor in the second game of the season.
“We had two great streaks: No road losses and no home losses,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We snapped both of those. We’ve been blessed this far in the Big 12 and we need to finish the right way. We’ve got Senior Night (against Texas Tech) and obviously you go to a real tough place in West Virginia, and we’ve got to go from there.”
The Bears should still have a strong shot to earn a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament, but the loss to the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9) lessened their margin of error.
The TCU fans stormed the court after the Horned Frogs’ third home win over a Top 25 team this season. TCU avenged a 68-52 loss to the Bears on Feb. 1 at the Ferrell Center.
“Our fans were great, I’m proud of our players,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. “I told them after the game that obviously this is a really good team, if not the best team in the country. We weren’t very good early. To play like we did in the second half with the seven guys that we had is pretty amazing.”
After shooting just 26.9 percent in the first half, the Horned Frogs shelled Baylor’s usually stingy defense in the second half as they hit 76.2 percent and scored 54 points. Bane hit five of eight 3-pointers for the day and was at his best in the closing minutes when the Horned Frogs needed him the most.
“I am so glad Desmond’s a senior,” Drew said. “I love cheering for him when we’re not playing him. He’s a hard worker and a great kid and he deserves all the success he’s had. I’m glad we’ll be seeing him play in a different league next year, hopefully the NBA.”
Baylor appeared to be well on its way to another road win after opening up a 39-27 lead with 16:25 remaining in the game following Devonte Bandoo’s 3-point shot.
But the Horned Frogs kept cutting into Baylor’s lead and finally grabbed a 50-49 edge when Kevin Samuel hit a pair of free throws with 8:19 remaining.
After Baylor’s Davion Mitchell hit a free throw to tie the game at 55-55 with 5:41 remaining, the Horned Frogs took command with a decisive 13-0 run that had Bane’s name written all over it.
Bane buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and then hit a spinning jumper. Following another Bane 3-pointer from the top of the arc, the Horned Frogs opened up a 63-55 lead.
With 3:01 remaining, fans could sense the upset and started chanting, “TCU, TCU, TCU.”
“Desmond Bane is a senior and wants to win,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler, who scored 18 points. “I think they shoot the 3 pretty well and that was one of our points of emphasis going into it. In the second half, we just didn’t execute the game plan like we said. We didn’t want to give them any 3s and they had too many open looks and too many shots they could make and they made them.”
The Bears were forced to foul and TCU hit five of its next six free throws to stretch its lead to 68-55 with 1:19 remaining. Baylor finally scored for the first time in more than four minutes when Mitchell hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining.
Baylor wasn’t through, as it started scoring furiously as Butler drained a 3-pointer and Freddie Gillespie grabbed a rebound and slammed it home. Gillespie produced a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds along with three blocks.
With TCU missing free throws, the Bears kept slicing into the lead as MaCio Teague drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws. He then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to trim TCU’s lead to 71-68 with 22.4 seconds remaining.
“We’re not going to quit,” Drew said. “These guys are too high character and love each other too much to quit on each other.”
PJ Fuller gave the Horned Frogs some breathing room when he broke loose for a slam to take a 73-68 lead. That gave him a career-high 21 points with 17.1 seconds remaining.
Gillespie answered with a putback for the Bears, but Diante Smith hit a pair of free throws to give TCU a 75-70 lead with 7.9 seconds remaining. Bandoo scored at the buzzer for the Bears, but by then it was too late.
“We’ve always known we can do things like this,” Bane said. “It’s just about putting together a great 40 minutes. That first 20 we didn’t play great and we tried to speed it up. In the second half, we slowed it down and played our game and stopped letting them dictate what we were going to do and got the win.”
Baylor continued to be inconsistent at the free throw line by hitting 14 of 22 while TCU hit 20 of 32 from the line.
With TCU controlling the tempo and hitting most of its shots in the second half, it was difficult for the Bears to get into their transition offense until the final minutes when they were desperately trying to rally.
“I thought TCU did a great job offensively controlling tempo and shortening the game,” Drew said. “We tried to speed them up by putting pressure and maybe that got us out of kilter. But at the end of the day, they shot 76 percent in the second half. We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now if we gave up 76 percent against anybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.