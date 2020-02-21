Walk much?
Baylor’s pitchers walked much too often, as it turned out.
The Bears issued a parade of free passes to first base, and Oral Roberts took advantage of those tickets to ride by scurrying past Baylor, 7-3, in the teams’ series opener on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark. ORU capitalized on nine walks by BU pitchers, and Baylor didn’t help itself out with a far-from-spotless effort in the field in dropping a series opener for the second straight weekend.
“The biggest thing is when you have difficulties throwing strikes and making plays, it puts everybody on their heels defensively, and puts a lot of pressure on your offense to carry the load,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “When everybody just does their own individual part, it’s amazing how simple the game can be.”
From the outset, Baylor starter Paul Dickens flirted with danger. He issued a walk to ORU’s leadoff batter of the game, second baseman Ryan Cash, and was fortunate that the Golden Eagles (3-2) didn’t cash in on that free baserunner. Dickens was able to get out of that inning with a strikeout, a successful pickoff of Cash, and a flyout.
Dickens played with fire again in the second inning, walking the bases loaded. He showed his mettle, however, by striking out ORU centerfielder Hunter Swift for the third out of the inning. Dickens punctuated the out with a yell.
But Dickens’ control continued to wax and wane, and those diversions from the strike zone would ultimately catch up with him. In the third inning, Adam Oviedo – a transfer from TCU – finally gave ORU the hit with runners on base it had lacked to that point, spraying a two-run single into right-center to push the Golden Eagles in front, 2-1.
Dickens left the game an inning later after running his walk total up to seven for the game. He also accumulated seven strikeouts in an all-or-nothing kind of night.
Baylor (3-2) staked Dickens to an early lead when Chase Wehsener unloaded on ORU starter AJ Archambo, depositing a deep solo home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the second. It was Wehsener’s second home run in Baylor’s first five games after he went homerless in 53 games in 2019.
Even after ORU went up 2-1 in the third, Baylor stayed right in the game. The Bears actually tied things up in the fifth when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo worked a two-out walk off Archambo. Then nine-hole hitter Ricky Martinez followed by smoking a deep fly into center field. ORU’s Swift stumbled as he started to give chase, and the ball dropped in for an RBI double for Martinez.
But things unraveled for Baylor thereafter.
After coming in for Dickens, Bears reliever Daniel Caruso consistently got ahead of the Golden Eagle hitters and racked up several strikeouts. But in the sixth, Caruso issued a leadoff walk, a seemingly innocent start to an inning that got away from the Bears in a hurry.
Little things went awry for Baylor, like Cardoza-Oquendo dropping a foul pop. That marked one of three errors in the inning by the Bears, who gave up four runs and four hits between Caruso (0-1) and Ryan Leckich.
That inning pushed the Golden Eagles to a 6-2 lead, and the Bears weren’t able to ever seriously threaten again. ORU added a seventh run in the seventh inning on a Swift RBI triple into the right-field corner. Baylor got one back in the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Thomas, but the Bears had no miracle rallies left in the tank.
Archambo (1-0) picked up the win for ORU, tossing seven innings and allowing just two runs. Dickens managed to avoid the loss, but certainly it wasn’t the cleanest of efforts from BU’s Friday night starter, as he went just 3.2 innings while tossing 99 pitches.
Fortunately for Baylor, it does have recent history it can lean on when it comes to scratching back in a series. The Bears lost last weekend’s series opener to Nebraska before rallying to win the next two.
“That’s the good thing – unlike other sports, we usually have a chance the next day,” Rodriguez said. “We just have to erase it.”
Game 2 of the series will pit Baylor freshman left-hander Evan Godwin (0-0, 0.00) against ORU senior righty Tanner Roben (0-1, 4.70).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.