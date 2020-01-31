Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced the addition of former Baylor staff members to his NFL staff on Friday.
Rhule had previously announced the addition of former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow to the same role at Carolina.
Additionally, he’s added running backs coach Jeff Nixon, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, linebackers coach Mike Siravo, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper, assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam, and assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield from the 2019 Baylor staff.
Rhule also added Matt Lombardi as assistant quarterbacks coach after he served as Baylor’s offensive quality control coach in 2017-18. Former Baylor graduate assistant Cedric Whitaker and former Baylor operations assistant Grant Udinski will be coaching assistants for the Panthers.
Former Baylor analyst Ed Foley will be an assistant special teams coach for Carolina while former Baylor strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott joins the Panthers in the same role.
