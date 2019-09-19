Jim Robinson, a former Baylor tennis player and coach, died on Wednesday at age 78.
A tennis letterman at Baylor in the 1960s, Robinson went on to work at NASA and was on the tech crew for the Apollo 11 space flight. He also stayed involved in tennis, helping to build the Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake, Texas, and later acquiring the Galveston Racquet Club.
Robinson also served as a sideline referee for the historic “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973.
He was Baylor’s head men’s tennis coach from 1987-93, and taught 20-plus years at TSTC. He refereed at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., for 15 years.
Robinson is survived by his wife, Jo, as well as five children and nine grandchildren.
Delle Donne named WNBA MVP
WASHINGTON — Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote.
Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago.
The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line.
Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.
Washington hosts Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday night.
ESPN expands Special Olympics deal through 2027ESPN has agreed to an eight-year extension to broadcast global Special Olympics events through 2027.
ESPN will provide Special Olympics programming from the World Games, World Winter Games and USA Games under the extension announced Thursday.
ESPN has partnered with Special Olympics for nearly 35 years and signed on as its global broadcast partner in 2015. Coverage has included the 2017 World Winter Games in Austria, 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle and 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi.
Special Olympics were started in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver to help change perceptions of people with intellectual disabilities. It has since expanded to 172 countries and 4.9 million athletes.
ESPN also will continue to be the global presenting sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports, which promotes social inclusion through shared sports training and competition.
