Former Baylor soccer player Julie James, now Julie Doyle, was named to the United States under-23 women’s national team.
The team will travel to England for the 2019 Nordic Tournament Aug. 28 through Sept. 2.
Doyle finished her Baylor career in 2018 as the program’s first first-team All-American. She was drafted in the second round by Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Baylor’s Brewer on Manning watch list
Baylor junior Charlie Brewer is among 30 quarterbacks named to the watch list for the Manning Award.
Brewer passed for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 375 yards and seven scores last season.
Brewer is among three Big 12 quarterbacks on the watch list as he joins Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman.
Renegades, Roughnecks among teams in new XFL
The XFL has names for its eight teams, now it needs players.
The league, which begins play in February, revealed team logos and names Wednesday. The teams are the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.
“We’re sincere in our belief that it is up to fans and players to write the story. We have written the headline and now the story will be what happens on the field,” league President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said.
Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league will soon announce additional signings from the first round of commissioner invitations that were extended earlier this month. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player.
“We’ve anxiously awaiting the Labor Day cuts that will take place where there will be another group of players available,” Luck said. “Things have gone as well as expected.”
Luck said the draft will be in October. Playing rules are still being tweaked after the league held a session in California with coaches, Fox and ESPN last month.
The XFL announced in 2017 that it was coming back after it went one season in 2001 before shutting down.
Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager
The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager.
Guerin was announced Wednesday as the fourth GM in the team’s 19-year history, three weeks after predecessor Paul Fenton was fired by owner Craig Leipold. Guerin spent the last five seasons as assistant general manager of the Penguins, who won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He also worked three years in player development prior to that for the club he skated for in the final two of his 18 seasons in the league as player. He was on Pittsburgh’s title-winning team in 2009.
The 48-year-old Guerin, who signed a multi-year contract that the Wild did not disclose terms for, will supervise the hockey operations department including all matters relating to player personnel, coaching staff, scouting department and minor league operations.
Former Rangers and ‘Miracle on Ice’ player charged in attack
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Mark Pavelich, a forward on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey team who went on to play for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams, has been charged with assault for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole and breaking several of the man’s bones.
The 61-year-old Pavelich attacked his neighbor last week at Pavelich’s home in the small Lake Superior community of Lutsen, Minnesota, after they returned from fishing, authorities allege in the criminal complaint. Pavelich told investigators he believed the man had “spiked” his beer, leading to the alleged attack, it states.
First responders found the neighbor in shock with “obvious disfigurement of his leg,” KMSP-TV reported. He also had a bruised kidney, two cracked ribs and a fractured vertebra.