Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Hayden Fry, 90, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.
Fry played quarterback for the Bears from 1947-50 and was an assistant coach at Baylor in 1959-60.
Fry went on to a long career as a head coach at SMU from 1962-72, North Texas from 1973-78, and Iowa from 1979-98. He compiled a record of 232-178-10.
While at SMU, Fry signed the first black scholarship player in the Southwest Conference, wide receiver Jerry LeVias, who made his debut for the Mustangs varsity in 1966. Fry was known for his innovative passing offenses throughout his coaching career.
The Mustangs won the 1966 SWC championship while his 1973 North Texas team won the 1973 Missouri Valley title. Fry won three Big Ten championships at Iowa.
