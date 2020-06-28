FARMINGTON, Utah – Look out, here comes Kyle Jones.
Jones, a 2015 Baylor graduate, picked up a win at the Utah Championship on Sunday for his first victory as a professional. Jones delivered a birdie on the second playoff hole to outlast Paul Haley in the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour event – the developmental league formerly known as the Web.com Tour.
Jones turned in a brilliant four rounds on his way to the win, shooting minus-20 264 for the tournament, with rounds of 64, 65, 67 and 68. He was two strokes back with four holes to play before closing with a surge that included birdies on No. 15 and No. 17.
But he still needed a bit of overtime work to claim his first win.
The birdie on 17 pulled him even. After the 18th, Jones found himself knotted atop the leaderboard with Haley and Daniel Summerhays, forcing a three-person playoff.
The trio took to the No. 10 hole to settle the battle. Jones and Haley both shot par, while Summerhays was eliminated when he left his own par putt an inch short.
Jones ensured that he wouldn’t need to work much longer on the second playoff hole. He lofted his approach shot just to the right of the green, and the ball took a sweet hop on and curled beautifully six feet away from the hole. He drained the putt for birdie and the victory.
Jones is in the midst of his second full season as a professional, but this win marks a significant breakthrough. Before Sunday, his top 2020 finish was a tie for 16th at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.
