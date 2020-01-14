Former BU lineman Williams enters portal
Former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal in an effort to resume his college career after medically retiring from football last summer following an arm injury in 2018.
Williams, a fourth-year junior, was not on Baylor’s roster in 2019.
The former Plano Prestonwood Christian star made 26 tackles with 4.5 for loss and a fumble recovery in two seasons for the Bears in 2017-18.
Rhule reportedly bringing LSU’s Brady to Panthers
LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is planning to join new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.
Brady coached Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who threw an FBS record 60 touchdown passes as LSU finished 15-0 and won the national title with Monday’s 42-25 victory over Clemson.
The 30-year-old Brady was an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2017-18. Rhule hasn’t yet announced any staff members, but both Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo are reportedly joining him in Carolina.
Miller YMCA holding Little Dribbler sign ups
The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have their Youth Little Dribbler basketball final sign up and tryout evaluation (everyone makes the team) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the gym.
Age groups are 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, separated into boys and girls divisions. The cost for members is $30 and $40 for non-members with jerseys included. For more information call 254-752-1605.
MCC hoops squads set to host rival Hill
One of Central Texas’ longest-standing junior college rivalries will add another chapter on Wednesday, as McLennan hosts Hill in a basketball double-dip.
The MCC women (12-5, 2-1) are tied with Hill (12-5, 2-1) and Collin County for second in conference after the Highlassies suffered a wild 89-83 double-overtime defeat to Collin last time out. This is one of Ricky Rhodes’ best-scoring teams in years, as MCC is averaging 86.4 points per game while shooting more than 26 3-pointers a night.
On the men’s side, MCC (10-8, 1-1) evened its conference record with a 79-68 win over Collin last Saturday. The Highlanders continue to get fine play out of Akili Vining (14.8 ppg, 38% on 3-pointers) and super sub Lorenzo Anderson (12.7 ppg in just over 20 minutes).
Hill (10-8, 0-2), which is looking for its first conference victory, features former Connally standout Trajan Snell (3 apg) at point guard.
Tip times for the games are 5 p.m. for the women and 7 for the men.
Chargers’ Gates calls it a career after 16 yearsAntonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love.”
Hawaii men’s v-ball coach cleared
HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual misconduct.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday the U.S. Center for SafeSport cleared Charlie Wade after a 17-month investigation. The center is a nonprofit organization that investigates sexual misconduct for the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Wade was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a former female player while coaching a club volleyball team in California about 30 years ago.
“I’m thrilled they found nothing to the allegations. I’m glad it’s over. I’m focused on coaching my team,” Wade said prior to Monday’s practice.
USA Volleyball over the weekend removed Wade’s name from a list of those under suspended membership after it received notice from SafeSport that the matter was closed.
Ex-player sues Penn State over allegationsHARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky’s name.
The player, who The Associated Press is not identifying because he hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, filed the lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court against the university, head coach James Franklin and one former teammate.
The school’s own investigation found the ex-teammate had committed “prohibited behavior,” the complaint said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.