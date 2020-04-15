Ron Patterson, a former Baylor baseball letterman, died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month. Patterson was 46.
Patterson played at Baylor during the 1995 and ’96 seasons, as a member of Steve Smith’s first two teams in Waco. As a senior in ’96, the third baseman hit .293 with 20 RBIs for a 32-27 Baylor team.
Current Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez called Patterson “an amazing man, father, coach and friend” in a tweet on Wednesday. Ron’s son Ryan signed with Baylor last November, and will join the Bears for the 2021 season.
