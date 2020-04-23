When you’re a newlywed, there are worse gifts you could receive than the gift of extra time with your new spouse.
Cody Bradford does not have to be reminded of this truth. The former Baylor baseball pitcher married former Baylor softball outfielder Madi O’Neal in December, and the COVID-19 outbreak has provided the young couple some quality time together. “Being married to Madi is incredible,” Bradford said. “She’s my best friend.”
That said, like every other professional ballplayer he knows, Bradford is itching to get back on the field.
“I’m excited,” Bradford said. “I think we’ll hear something after the April 30th mark, kind of when President (Donald) Trump said that things will start opening back up. So hopefully we have a spring training around the end of May, beginning of June, and we can play the second half of the season. If that happens, it’ll be really exciting.”
Bradford has every reason to be jazzed about the 2020 season. He missed nearly all of his final season at Baylor after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes the nerves that pass between a person’s collarbone and their first rib to become compressed. He had season-ending surgery in March 2019, and then the Texas Rangers selected the 6-foot-3 left-hander in the sixth round of the Major League Draft in June.
That was a special day for Bradford, as not only did his hometown team draft him – he grew up in Aledo – but it signaled that the Rangers had enough faith in him that they’d be willing to wait until 2020 before he pitched.
“My parents and I had talked about it and if there was a possibility of getting drafted, we had to come up with basically a bottom line, where if we don’t get this then I’m going to return to Baylor and finish my career there before going on to professional baseball,” Bradford said. “Fortunately the Rangers didn’t think that thoracic outlet syndrome was that severe or that serious, so they took a chance and offered a deal that we thought would be foolish to turn down.
“I was really, really grateful that it was an opportunity to play professional baseball and it was a blessing that it was with the Rangers, too, the hometown team. That was really incredible.”
Bradford continued his rehabilitation process and was cleared to begin throwing again in October 2019. He married Madi in December, and then the couple signed a lease on an apartment in Surprise, Arizona, so they’d have a place to stay as Cody went through spring training.
When he took the mound and began throwing to live hitters for the first time, the moment felt surreal, almost foreign.
“I feel great, my body feels great,” he said. “It was a little weird to throw to live hitters again. It had been a little over a year when I got to face my first batter during spring training with the Rangers. That was a little weird. But everything coming back was fine.”
If the long-limbed Bradford can reach the potential he displayed in his first couple of seasons at Baylor, the Rangers could have a gem. He won a spot in the Bears’ weekend rotation as a true freshman in 2017. He showed superb control but delivered mixed results, going 5-5 with a 5.52 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 73.1 innings. When he kept the ball down in the zone, he consistently recorded outs, but when he tried to work up higher hitters made him pay.
His biggest issue was the “Freshman 15” – in reverse. Basically, Bradford needed to pack on some weight, some muscle. He spent that summer after his freshman season toiling away in the weight room and Baylor’s indoor pitching lab.
In 2018 as a sophomore, he was a different guy. He came out stronger, threw harder, demonstrated a more mature, impenetrable resolve. He ended up winning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors with a 7-5 record, a 2.38 ERA and 86 strikeouts, twice as many as his freshman season.
Bradford, 22, was looking forward to putting the lessons he learned that season into practice as a pro this year. He said that he was hoping to carve out a spot in the starting rotation for the Class A Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads when the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus.
“That was the plan, and they were giving me every opportunity to do that,” he said. “I would have been a starter, like I had been at Baylor, which was nice. Hopefully when we get back into it, that’ll still be the same plan.”
While in spring training, Bradford was able to reconnect with his old BU teammate Davis Wendzel, who the Rangers took in the compensatory round last year.
“I got to see Davis quite a bit out in Arizona, which was nice,” Bradford said. “He’s been working his butt off trying to get a third base or shortstop spot. Hopefully if we both work our butts off we can get a spot on Hickory, or he might even get sent to Down East, which would be pretty cool. But it’s nice knowing that I have a (Baylor) teammate on the team.”
Once Major League Baseball suspended its season, most players dispersed from Arizona and Florida back to their hometowns. Bradford said that he and Madi stayed a little longer, as the lease on their apartment was still good until mid-April. He lifted weights and continued throwing when he could, and the couple also did some hiking around the Surprise area.
Now the couple has returned to Texas and is waiting for the call that baseball will return. Bradford wants the rest of his hikes this year to be from the mound to the dugout, after retiring the side.
“We got to do some outdoorsy stuff (in Arizona), which was really fun,” Bradford said. “I think we’re both ready to experience professional baseball and a full season of that. We’re excited for that.”
