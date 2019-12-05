As a military brat who moved six times before she graduated high school, Tara Wulf knows a little something about adjusting on the fly.
She was always the new girl, always trying to figure out her place.
Fortunately, at Baylor, she knows it.
Wulf, Baylor volleyball’s 5-foot-5 senior libero, lurks in the back-line shadows for the top-ranked Bears. She’s not one that is going to finish off a play with a high-rising spike, but she absolutely will sacrifice her body to keep a ball alive.
Her teammates describe her as cheeky and consistent and a reliable accountability partner. And even if nobody else notices Wulf’s contributions, they do.
“Tara is really sassy, which is something that you need on a team,” said senior outside hitter Gia Milana. “You need that one person who is not afraid to tell it how it is and to be straight up with you. But she’s also going to be the first one to pat you on the back when you do something good. She’s just so real. You never have to worry about her not being real.”
Wulf’s parents Kitrick and Pamela Wulf, a pair of retired U.S. Army colonels, instilled Tara with a sense of discipline and grit from a young age. She calls her mom “a total, for lack of a better word, BA. I love her.”
“My dad is quite the opposite, but still disciplined,” she said. “In the house still today, he’s been retired for four years and the clock is set for five minutes ahead of time. I’m like, ‘Dad, wake me up at 6:30.’ He comes into my room at 6:20. I’m like, ‘I need that 10 extra minutes of rest!’”
It helps to be early when you’re always on the move. Wulf was born in New York but then moved to Hawaii, Texas, Washington state, back to Texas, and then Virginia, where she attended high school. Her sports pursuits along the way mostly consisted of individual endeavors like gymnastics, swimming and ice skating. Who has time for a team when you may not be around next season?
But once she tried volleyball in seventh grade, she was hooked. She enjoyed the way it took so many hands to score a point – she found comfort and camaraderie in the team.
She didn’t really view it as a means to a college education until a couple of years into high school.
“I think my sophomore year I realized, ‘Shoot, I really could play for college.’ I had never thought about that in my life before,” Wulf said. “That’s pretty late, honestly. Sophomore year was when I started getting serious.”
Wulf started reaching out to colleges that year, including Baylor. But the Bears’ previous coaching staff informed her that they weren’t interested. “I said, ‘OK,’ and checked that off that list, not going to go there,” Wulf said.
Months later, her U16 club team finished second at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships, and Wulf was named as the top libero of the tourney. Baylor had undergone a coaching change, with Ryan McGuyre now as head coach, and his assistant Sam Erger took notice of Wulf and struck up a conversation with her club coach.
“My club coach told me, ‘Hey, Baylor’s looking at you,’” Wulf said. “I’m like, ‘No they’re not.’ He said, ‘No, there’s a new coach.’ I said, ‘That is amazing.’ I called Coach Mac the next day or that same day and set up a visit, and everything just came together.”
Wulf came as a walk-on, but learned quickly that McGuyre and his assistants treated everyone the same. That is, they challenged everyone.
And her path to a starting spot was fraught with hills and snares. Wulf saw a decent amount of action as a freshman as a reserve, but she said that year was mostly about learning what both college and NCAA volleyball were all about, and how to balance the two.
She played sparingly as a sophomore, as Jana Brusek had the libero spot on lockdown. That bench role demanded that Wulf figure out a new way to impact her team.
“I didn’t really play. So I was just trying to figure out how to be a good teammate,” she said. “I definitely grew a lot in that because of not playing sophomore year.”
Last season was Wulf’s trial by fire. But like Katniss Everdeen of “The Hunger Games” fame, she emerged no worse for wear. Wulf totaled 465 digs, the fourth-best total in the Big 12, and 27 service aces.
“I think that challenge was cool,” Wulf said. “I love the competition and I’m not going to step down from any challenge. Then this year has been like, let’s just leave it all out there, let’s just see what we can do, give 110 percent. If that’s not good enough, at least I know I gave 110 percent. If it’s good enough, then let’s just soar.”
She has risen to the challenge. Wulf’s average of 3.30 digs-per-set average only tell part of the story. It’s the spirit in which she dives on the floor and punches the ball upward for a save that inspire her team. It’s her sass that, as Milana said, gives the Bears an element they need.
“She’s been good because she’s been so reliable on serve receive,” McGuyre said. “All of the girls’ personalities impact how we play. Tara is one of those that when she plays with sass and confidence, it permeates and allows everyone else around her to continue to do that.”
Asked if she would consider that description of sassy as accurate, Wulf laughed and copped to it. “Totally, totally. I catch myself on the court going, ‘Oh … did I really just say that out loud?’ That’s pretty accurate,” she said.
Digs aren’t the sexiest of stats, but ask any top-level volleyball coach about the importance of the back-row passing to his or her team’s efficiency. To that end, Wulf is a point saver. She gets a huge kick out of sprawling out and keeping a long rally intact. When one of her teammates finally finishes off the sequence with a kill, it’s the best feeling ever, she said.
“When there’s a long rally, in my head I actually think this during the play: ‘Tara, just don’t let the ball drop. Don’t let the ball drop. Your teammates are going to kill it, it’s fine. All you have to do is get the ball up,’” she said. “So, just the feeling when Yossi (Pressley) or Marieke (van der Mark) or anyone, Hannah Lockin dumps it, or smashes it to the ground, it’s like, hallelujah. The weight is just off, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Beyond this semester, Wulf has plans to pursue grad school and a GA position in athletics, perhaps as a director of operations or other administrator. She has no desire to coach, but wants to remain close to athletics, because she enjoys building relationships with athletes and coaches.
In fact, for this military brat, that sense of belonging is one of the most special things she found at Baylor.
“They are my sisters for life, that is 100 percent true,” Wulf said. “I think just overall Baylor has taught me to build relationships and build them well. Being from a military family, I move around a lot, so it’s like, ‘Oh, who’s the next friends? Oh, who’s the next friends?’ That’s just how it has to be, because you have to meet new people.
“But my four years here, the staff and the players and everyone involved in my Baylor experience has taught me to truly build relationships strong.”
