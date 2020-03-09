When the Big 12 released its women’s basketball all-conference team on Monday, it was no surprise that it had a pronounced green-and-gold tint.
Baylor forward Lauren Cox earned Big 12 Player of the Year, Kim Mulkey was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the eighth time, DiDi Richards claimed Defensive Player of the Year, Te’a Cooper garnered Co-Newcomer of the Year and Queen Egbo grasped the Sixth Player Award.
That’s the kind of domination Baylor showed throughout the 18-game conference season as the Lady Bears won their 10th-straight Big 12 regular season title.
Of course, the superlative awards were just the beginning.
Cox, NaLyssa Smith and Cooper made the all-conference first team. DiDi Richards earned second-team all-Big 12 and Juicy Landrum received honorable mention.
Baylor also made up 40 percent of the All-Defensive Team as Cox and Richards made that list as well.
Cox, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, is the sixth player from Baylor to win Big 12 Player of the Year, and it was the Lady Bears’ eighth time to have the league’s top player. She averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks during the regular season.
It’s a case of living up to the hype as Cox was tabbed the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year prior to the beginning of the season. She also earned first-team all-conference for the third time in her Baylor career.
Richards, the Trib’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, is the fifth Lady Bear in program history to be named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and overall it was Baylor’s ninth time to bring home the award with Brittney Griner as a four-time winner (2010-13) and Cox, a two-time winner (2018-19).
Cooper shared the conference Newcomer of the Year honor with Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack. Cooper averages 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds while hitting a career-best 56 3-pointers at a personal-best 41.5-percent clip from beyond the arc. She’s also Baylor’s leader in steals with 56, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.
Cooper is the sixth Baylor player to be honored by the Big 12 as Newcomer of the Year and the first since Alexis Jones in 2016.
Egbo claimed the Big 12 Sixth Player Award after averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks off the bench while playing 18.5 minutes per game. She is the fifth Lady Bear to win the conference award for best bench player.
Smith, who earned her first All-Big 12 selection, leads Baylor in scoring at 14.3 points per game headed into the conference tournament. She also ranks in the top 25 in the NCAA in field goal percentage at .586 and is second on the team at eight rebounds per game.
The Lady Bears’ five representatives on the all-conference team ties the program best and marks the third time in school history that Baylor has had five.
Mulkey, who is one of eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, reached 600 wins in her career and became the fastest man or woman to do so in NCAA Division I history this season. She guided the Lady Bears to a 17-1 conference record and the program’s 11th Big 12 regular season title, all of which have come in her tenure at Baylor.
The All-Big 12 team released by the conference on Monday was voted on by the league’s coaches. The Trib will reveal it’s All-Big 12 squad later this week.
