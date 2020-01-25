Baylor named former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, bringing a great deal of experience and deep Texas recruiting ties to new head coach Dave Aranda’s staff.
Fedora is a Texas native from College Station who was an offensive assistant coach at Baylor early in his career under Grant Teaff from 1991-92 and Chuck Reedy from 1993-96. His most recent Big 12 experience was as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator under Mike Gundy from 2005-07.
“I am thrilled to be back in Waco and working with Coach Aranda,” Fedora said. “Baylor is a special place and I have many fond memories of my time here working under Coach Teaff and Coach Reedy. I look forward to meeting the players, getting to work and building one of the top offenses in the Big 12.”
Fedora served as an offensive analyst for the Texas Longhorns in 2019 following his six-year stint at North Carolina, where he compiled a 45-43 record in seven seasons as head coach.
In his first season with the Tar Heels in 2012, North Carolina finished eighth in the country in scoring, averaging a then-school record 40.6 points per game.
The high point of his tenure with the Tar Heels was the 2015 season when they compiled an 11-3 record and reached the ACC championship game. That team set school records with 570 points and 73 touchdowns and re-established the school record with 40.7 points per game.
North Carolina’s 2015 season ended with a 49-38 loss to Baylor in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Art Briles’ last game as the Bears head coach. During his last two seasons at North Carolina, Fedora went 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018 which led to his dismissal.
Before coaching the Tar Heels, Fedora was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008-11 where he finished 34-19. Southern Mississippi ranked 17th in the nation in total offense in Fedora’s final season at the school in 2011 by averaging 461.4 yards per game, and was 14th in scoring offense with 36.9 points per game.
Under his leadership, Fedora’s teams as both a head coach and play caller have averaged 400 yards per game and scored more than 30 points per game 11 times since 2006.
“I’m excited about Coach Fedora joining our staff as offensive coordinator,” Aranda said. “Larry has a track record of explosive, prolific offenses. He will do a great job of spreading the ball around and making the defense have to defend every blade of grass. He will maximize our playmakers and put them in space to create mismatches. He is a great motivator and a former head coach that I will rely on for advice. I’m excited about working with him and maximizing our offense’s potential.”
Fedora, 57, played wide receiver at Austin College in Sherman before graduating in 1985. He served as a graduate assistant at Austin College in 1986 before becoming an assistant coach at Garland High School from 1987-90.
After his six-year stint as a Baylor offensive assistant, Fedora was a wide receivers coach at Air Force from 1997-98 before becoming Middle Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2001. Fedora then became an offensive assistant at Florida for three seasons before moving to Oklahoma State.
