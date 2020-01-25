Baylor is expected to name former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator, according to Yahoo Sports.
Baylor officials haven’t yet confirmed the report.
Fedora is a Texas native who was an offensive assistant coach at Baylor early in his career under Grant Teaff from 1991-92 and Chuck Reedy from 1993-96. He was Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator under Mike Gundy from 2005-07.
Fedora served as an offensive analyst for the Texas Longhorns in 2019 following his six-year stint at North Carolina, where he compiled a 45-43 record in seven seasons as head coach.
The high point of his tenure with the Tar Heels was the 2015 season when they compiled an 11-3 record. That season ended with a 49-38 loss to Baylor in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Art Briles’ last game as the Bears head coach.
During his last two seasons at North Carolina, Fedora went 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018 which led to his dismissal.
Before coaching the Tar Heels, Fedora was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008-11 where he finished 34-19.
Fedora, 57, played wide receiver at Austin College in Sherman before graduating in 1985. He served as a graduate assistant at Austin College in 1986 before becoming an assistant coach at Garland High School from 1987-90.
After his six-year stint as a Baylor offensive assistant, Fedora was a wide receivers coach at Air Force from 1997-98 before becoming Middle Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2001. Fedora then became an offensive assistant at Florida for three seasons before moving to Oklahoma State.
