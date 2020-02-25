Looking at McLane Stadium and the entire scope of Baylor's football facilities, it didn’t take Larry Fedora long to realize the university is a much different place than when he left in 1996.
As an offensive assistant under Grant Teaff and Chuck Reedy from 1991-96, the Bears played across town at Floyd Casey Stadium and practiced outside whether it was 100 degrees or 30. Now the Bears can move into the Allison Indoor Practice Facility.
“It’s really unbelievable what Baylor University has done,” Fedora said. “There’s no comparison. The facilities are first class. They’ll match up with anybody else’s in the country. It was really mind blowing when I got here.”
Now 57, Fedora returns to Baylor as offensive coordinator on Dave Aranda’s staff bringing a great deal of college coaching experience, including head coaching stints at Southern Mississippi from 2008-11 and North Carolina from 2012-18 that ended with a pair of losing seasons.
Fedora compiled a 45-43 record in seven seasons at North Carolina, including an 11-3 record in a 2015 season that ended with a loss to Baylor in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
He hopes his head coaching experience can benefit Aranda, who is taking over the head coaching reins for the first time after serving the last four seasons at LSU’s defensive coordinator. But the biggest draw for Fedora is getting the opportunity to match his offensive schemes with Aranda’s defensive ideas.
“I had always seen him from afar and respected what he’s done as a defensive coordinator,” Fedora said. “He’s obviously one of the brightest minds out there as far as what he does defensively. I thought it would be an ideal situation as an offensive coordinator to match up with a guy like that.”
After working as an offensive analyst at Texas under Tom Herman last season, Fedora is glad to be back at Baylor as offensive coordinator and is looking forward to gathering more ideas from his offensive staff.
“I think Dave (Aranda) has done a great job putting together his staff,” Fedora said. “He’s got a blend of youth. He’s got a blend of experience. He’s got a lot of guys who have been successful wherever they’ve been. It’s been great just getting to know them as we work every day.”
Fedora is joined on Baylor’s offensive staff by passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz, running backs coach Justin Johnson, tight ends coach Shawn Bell and offensive line coach Joe Wickline.
Wickline, who was a Baylor offensive assistant under Dave Roberts in 1997-98, served as offensive coach when Fedora was offensive coordinator at Florida, Middle Tennessee State and Oklahoma State.
“He knows what I think and I know what he thinks,” Fedora said. “He knows what I expect, so that’s really been an easy transition.”
Fedora plans to run a multiple offense with an emphasis on spread formations. He’ll also serve as Baylor’s quarterbacks coach, and he has a lot of experience returning with senior Charlie Brewer, sophomore Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno.
“We’ll be pretty multiple,” Fedora said. “The key is we’ll have a philosophy that we’re going to base out of one back. We’re going to spread the field and be multi-tempo, and we’re going to try to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands however we need to do that. I think for us it will be discovering in the spring the talent we have and the skill level of what we have and putting those guys in position to be successful.”
Fedora ran an innovate spread attack when he was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State under Mike Gundy from 2005-07, but now it’s become the offense of choice for most Big 12 teams. The Big 12 had become a much different league when he returned as an offensive analyst at Texas in 2019.
“When I first got to Oklahoma State in 2005, the conference was not wide open like it is now,” Fedora said. “It was more like the Big 12 and the old Southwest Conference used to be. At Oklahoma State, I brought in a spread offense and it was multi-tempo at the time. So it was a little bit different from what was normal. Now it’s pretty much the norm in the league.”
Fedora is looking forward to spending more time developing offensive plans with Munoz, who was a LSU offensive analyst last season when quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and an FBS-record 60 touchdown passes. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy for an unbeaten national championship team.
“I think the way Coach Fedora sees the passing game is how I see the passing game,” Munoz said. “He’s got his thoughts and I’ve got mine, and we’re just trying to mesh those concepts. But I think we’re on the same page right now and I think it’s going to be smooth. Up until this point, it’s been easy and fun.”
Wickline will look to improve an offensive line that ranked ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 35 sacks in the Bears’ 10-3 season. Often running for his life, Brewer left three of Baylor’s last four games with head and neck injuries, including the 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
But Wickline believes there is talent to work with on the offensive line.
“I see some guys who have had a lot of playing time who have obviously been well coached and understand football,” Wickline said. “I see some young guys who have had a lot of reps who can be good players, and I see some I don’t know a lot about them. Once the ball hits the ground, I can tell you a lot more about them in the spring. I do see good kids, good motors and good interest level.”
After 11 seasons as a head coach, Fedora said last year’s offensive analyst job with the Longhorns was refreshing since he only had to worry about coaching instead of recruiting and speaking engagements that came with head coaching duties.
Feeling recharged, Fedora is glad Aranda will give him and the assistant coaches a voice to express their ideas and implement schemes.
“Dave is very open to anything all the coaches suggest,” Fedora said. “It’s not like he’s coming in and saying this is how we’re doing things. We usually talk about it and come up with the best idea and he makes the decision and we’re all behind it in whatever we do.”
During his time at North Carolina, Fedora only recruited Texas occasionally. But he’s excited to renew his relationships with Texas high school coaches and heavily recruit the state again. His brother, Lee Fedora, is the head coach at A&M Consolidated High School.
“There’s no place like the state of Texas,” Larry Fedora said. “The high school coaches association is by far the strongest in the country. They still have a very important role in the development of high school players. It’s not like that everywhere. It’s very refreshing to get back in the state and around these guys where football is very important.”
