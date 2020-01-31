The massive poster — honestly, it’s the size of a billboard — covers nearly one whole side of Baylor’s old Marrs McLean Gym. It features photos of several of Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling athletes, hovered over two massive words. Once an observer steps back far enough to get a good view of the entire picture, you can make them out:
Championship Culture.
That’s undoubtedly what Baylor has built under sixth-year A&T coach Felecia “Fee” Mulkey. The Bears are committed to putting in the daily work, to doing the little things that lead to bigger, grander things. In this case, things like five straight national championships (and counting).
“Championship culture is just our underlying philosophy that we try to live by,” Mulkey said. “Each year is different, different dynamic, different athletes on the team, but our philosophy and our work ethic stay the same at the core.”
Even with Baylor firmly entrenched as the preeminent acrobatics and tumbling program in the country, other programs around the country have mentioned that this might be the year to knock the Bears off that pedestal. Ideas like “It’s a rebuilding year for Baylor” and “The Bears are vulnerable” have surfaced in the chatter among A&T coaches and athletes.
So, is it really true? Are the Bears vulnerable?
“That’s what most people think we are, just because we lost a big senior class, but I think we’re even stronger than we were last year,” said junior Brianna Harris. “So, I guess we’ll just see.”
Baylor’s senior class exodus resembled a series of shooting stars blazing across the sky before vanishing. The Bears graduated a sizable class of nine, including All-Americans like Ashley Echelberger, Hope Bravo and Kaylee Adams.
This year’s roster features 32 freshmen and sophomores, and Mulkey said that not only are they a supremely talented group but they were recruited because they understand hard work and they proved to be a “good Baylor fit.” That’s why she’s not worried about vulnerability. The Bears didn’t win the past five NCATA titles by thinking they’d already arrived. They won them by staying in hot pursuit.
“Oh, I’m never vulnerable, come on. I don’t underestimate any of our opponents,” Mulkey said. “We have a really tough schedule at home, which I’m excited about. That’s what it’s about. … There will not be a gimme meet, like you’re not going to see that for us this year. Especially after we get into the home meets, it’s going to be a tough schedule. So, I won’t say that we’re vulnerable, but you’re going to see some good meets this year.”
Some of the most gifted returners include base/tumbler Harris, who won an event national title in the duo pass alongside the now-graduated Adams, senior top Faith Spivey, who excels as a tree topper at the peak of BU’s pyramids, and junior base Alexis Fowlkes. Baylor’s bases should also benefit from the arrival of Kaelyn Cowan as an assistant coach. Cowan spent the past two years as the inaugural head coach at Limestone College in South Carolina, but is plenty familiar to Baylor folks, as a former All-American base who helped the Bears win national titles in 2015, ’16 and ’17.
“A lot of people have said it’s a rebuilding year for us,” Spivey said. “And our freshmen we have this year are super-talented. I’m really excited for the first meet for them to get to compete and for people to see them. Yes, it is a rebuilding year, but I think it will go well.”
It all starts on Saturday in Belton, as Baylor will make the short trip down the road to take on first-year program Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders are coached by former Baylor A&T standout Courtney Pate, a Belton native who was a regional qualifier in the pole vault in high school as well as a four-time All-American cheerleader.
When she’s not coaching her own team, Mulkey is constantly recruiting and working to build up the NCATA’s membership, so she’s overjoyed about the arrival of the UMHB program. Just last weekend, the NCAA officially voted to add A&T to the “emerging sports” list for both NCAA Division II and Division III, and a vote for Division I will come in April.
To gain NCAA championship status – the sport’s goal – a sport must have a minimum of 40 NCAA schools competing. The NCATA currently has 32 members (30 NCAA, 2 NAIA) and Mulkey said that they’re expecting to announce two new NCAA programs by the end of March.
“I think everybody in the Baylor family should be so proud, because we were the change agents, we were the first schools that came around, and now you’re going to see all this hard work and everything that we’ve done pay off,” she said. “I can’t wait to talk about this next year right before our first meet and talk about what schools are added and where we’re going to be traveling. It’s surreal, actually.”
