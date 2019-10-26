In last weekend’s 45-27 road win over Oklahoma State, No. 14 Baylor seemed to dial up explosive plays at the drop of a hat as the game unfolded.
The more intense the situation, the bigger the plays got.
There was wide receiver Tyquan Thornton turning a simple crossing pattern into a 78-yard catch and run from quarterback Charlie Brewer when he raced down the left sideline before the Cowboys caught him at the 5.
Josh Fleeks made a catch over the middle late in the third quarter, turned on the jets, and pulled away from Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams for a 64-yard touchdown.
Capping off Baylor’s seventh straight win to open the season was JaMycal Hasty’s 73-yard burst for the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter. That scoring run finished off a brilliant day for the senior after he caught a 63-yard pass from Brewer in the second quarter that would have been a touchdown if not for a downfield holding penalty.
While such a flurry of explosive plays was unusual, the Bears feel confident that Brewer and his cast of skill people surrounding him can burn defenses for big plays when they need them. Following a bye week, Baylor hopes to continue the trend against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday at McLane Stadium.
“We’re fortunate we have a deep receiving corps who can make big plays in space,” said Baylor co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. “I think we’ve made a conscious effort as an offensive staff to try to get them the ball in our short passing game and just let them make plays by running with the football. We’re a pretty explosive bunch at the receiver position and we’ve got two or three backs who can make plays when they get the ball in their hands in space.”
Besides Thornton, Fleeks and Hasty, Baylor has had several other players break plays for 45 yards or more this season. That variety has made it difficult for opponents to focus on stopping just one player.
Trestan Ebner broke loose for a 55-yard run against UTSA while John Lovett exploded for a 46-yard run against Kansas State. Chris Platt made a 50-yard touchdown catch against Rice and Denzel Mims made a 46-yard catch against Iowa State.
While Mims is Baylor’s leading receiver with 33 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns, Thornton has made more of an impact as the season has progressed as he’s made 26 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.
With many defenses focusing on stopping Mims, Thornton has proven to not only be a big-play threat but also a receiver who can stretch his 6-3 frame to make tough catches.
“I think he started off slow this year,” Nixon said. “We didn’t get him the ball as much, but he’s another explosive player. He’s got extremely good speed when he gets in open space, he has size, he’s a threat to take it all the way anytime he touches the ball. He’s a good kid and he’s continuing to get better and better as the season has gone along.”
The fleet Fleeks could become an important factor for Baylor’s offense as the season progresses. After making just five catches before the Oklahoma State game, he delivered three catches for 126 yards including his 64-yard touchdown.
“We’re deep at the wide receiver position, so he kind of waited for his turn, and fortunately last week we were able to get him in there and he made the most of his opportunities,” Nixon said. “Thank goodness for us, he made some really big plays in that football game to allow us to win. But it does send a good message to our players that you’ve just got to keep working throughout the season and good things will happen for you eventually.”
But everything Baylor does offensively begins with Brewer, who has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,866 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 161 yards and a team-high six scores. His only three interceptions came in a 33-30 double overtime win over Texas Tech on Oct. 12 when he made some rare bad decisions by throwing into heavy coverage.
While his numbers are superb, it’s his savvy and ability to lead the team in critical situations that make him a leader who inspires his teammates.
“I think the guys follow him, they believe in him,” Nixon said. “There are certain times in the game where he just says, ‘Coach, let me take over the game. Just put the ball in my hands and I’ll make it happen and we’re going to win the football game.’ He’s the leader of the team, and the guys follow him, and hopefully that continues throughout the season.”
The Baylor coaches encourage Brewer and all of the quarterbacks to protect themselves by running out of bounds or sliding before they’re tackled.
But they understand that scrambling is part of Brewer’s game and he’s going to do whatever is necessary to make the play. A lot of fans might have cringed when Brewer threw his twisting and spinning body over the goal line for a two-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys, but Nixon understands that’s part of the junior quarterback’s competitive nature.
“I just think that’s Charlie,” Nixon said. “He’s kind of got that ‘it’ factor. I think he’s at his best when he’s making off-schedule plays and using his legs to not only run the football, but to escape pressure and keep his eyes downfield and make those throws. That’s his game, that’s what he’s good at.”
