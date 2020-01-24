When informed that he has pretty big cleats to fill in taking over behind as Baylor’s full-time catcher, the always good-natured Andy Thomas uncurled a wide grin.
“Absolutely. Be better than him,” Thomas said. “Love him to death, but I’ve got to be better than him. That’s my role.”
“Him” is Shea Langeliers, Baylor’s former star catcher who was taken No. 9 overall by Atlanta in last June’s Major League Draft. Langeliers was one of two BU first-round draft picks, as third baseman Davis Wendzel was snapped up by the Texas Rangers with the 41st selection.
Thomas’s reaction, however, hints at an idea prevalent in the Bears’ clubhouse. The Bears have risen to the level where they expect excellence.
“I think the biggest thing is that you start to create a culture and a dynamic on the field that they understand that there are certain things that aren’t acceptable, and certain things that we expect,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “For me, it’s all about effort. Kids don’t go out on the field in hopes of making a mistake. They don’t go, ‘Oh, I’m going to see if I can mess this up real bad.’ Their job is that they want to go out there and they want to do well, so our job is to make sure we prepare them as best we can.”
That preparation started in earnest on Friday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark, as the Bears commenced their initial practice of the 2020 season. They’ll toil away for three weeks before the season-opening series against Nebraska Feb. 14-16.
Obviously, Rodriguez would love to have Langeliers and Wendzel still around. They’re the kinds of players whose names could be written on the lineup card in Sharpie. The coach called the plan to identify their replacements as “still in progress,” but it’s a challenge for which they’re prepared.
“It’s tough to fill in the gaps when you have guys like Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel missing, two obvious first-rounders. They both changed the game when they were in the lineup,” Rodriguez said. “It’s like a chess game, we’re going to have to move pieces around and … scratch and claw to make sure we can score some runs when we have the opportunity.”
Fortunately for the Bears, it might only require a couple of runs to win most nights. Rodriguez and pitching coach Jon Strauss will have some options to work with, thanks to a deep pitching staff that returns the entire weekend rotation from 2019 in senior left-hander Paul Dickens, junior right-hander Jimmy Winston and senior righty Hayden Kettler.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran pitchers coming back,” Winston said. “We want to do something big this year, and obviously for the younger guys it’s a great opportunity to grow and to continue to take this program where it needs to go.”
Joining that mix are newcomers like freshman left-hander Evan Godwin out of Cypress and freshman right-hander Will Rigney of Midway. Rigney wowed the coaches with mid-90s velocity in the fall, and should push for a spot in the weekend rotation, Rodriguez said.
“Just based on his stuff and how good his fall was, I’d say he’s definitely fighting for a weekend spot,” the coach said.
Gone is reliable closer Kyle Hill, who didn’t give up an earned run in the entire 2019 season. But Luke Boyd (2.14 ERA, 41 strikeouts in 33.2 innings) has the stuff and the makeup to be a lights-out finisher. Also back to add depth are pitchers like Daniel Caruso, Ryan Leckich, Tyler Thomas and Blake Helton.
Baylor hit .310 as a team last year, and even minus Wendzel and Langeliers, the Bears possess plenty of guys who have proven they can spray hits around the ballpark. Thomas hit .335 with 32 RBIs a year ago and will indeed take over as the primary catcher after seeing considerable time at designated hitter and first base his first three seasons.
“It can be a bunch of different guys,” Thomas said. “I think we have a bunch of hitting that just hasn’t been seen yet. So we have guys that were in roles for three or four years, and now these guys get to show what they can do.”
Shortstop Nick Loftin has already shown plenty, and should again be one of the best players in the Big 12 if not the country. He hit .323 last year with 55 runs scored, six home runs and 41 RBIs. Junior Davion Downey has two years of starting experience in the outfield, and junior Chase Wehsener (.291) is also back after making 51 starts at first base in 2019.
Freshmen like outfielder Jared McKenzie of Round Rock and infielder Tre Richardson of Kingwood are projected as potential starters and impact players.
It’s a group that fully expects to be in an NCAA regional for a fourth straight year. But the standard encompasses much more than that, the Bears said.
“When Coach Rod came in four or five years ago, I think that standard kind of flipped a little bit,” Thomas said. “And it was like, not only are we going to make a regional but we’re going to be successful in everything we do, classroom, what-not. These young guys will attest to that, saying that the standard in the locker room is excellence at every part of the game.”
