DOHA, Qatar – Baylor alum Wil London clocked a 44.5-second split time to help the U.S. 4x400 relay team to the final of the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.
London had the fastest of the legs for the U.S. squad. The Americans won their heat in a time of 2:59.89. The other three legs were made up of Tyrell Richard (45.5), Vernon Norwood (45.2) and Nathan Strother (44.7).
London could also run in Sunday’s final, but that quartet won’t be announced until close to race time at 1:30 Central time. The race will be televised live on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.