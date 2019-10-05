DOHA, Qatar – Baylor alum Wil London clocked a 44.5-second split time to help the U.S. 4x400 relay team to the final of the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

London had the fastest of the legs for the U.S. squad. The Americans won their heat in a time of 2:59.89. The other three legs were made up of Tyrell Richard (45.5), Vernon Norwood (45.2) and Nathan Strother (44.7).

London could also run in Sunday’s final, but that quartet won’t be announced until close to race time at 1:30 Central time. The race will be televised live on NBC.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments