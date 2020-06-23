Nick Loftin

Former Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin has signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals for $3 million, according to MLB.com.

Loftin was drafted 32nd overall as a supplemental first-round pick by the Royals in the Major League Draft on June 10. His $3 million contract exceeded his slot value in the draft which was $2.257,300.

Loftin decided to forgo his senior year at Baylor after hitting .298 with two homers and 15 RBIs in a junior season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his career, the Corpus Christi Ray product had a .315 batting average with 14 home runs and 92 RBIs in 122 games as a three-year starter for the Bears.

