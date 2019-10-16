Rams Browns Football

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager

 Associated Press — David Dermer

Bryce Hager seems to have fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.

The fifth-year Rams linebacker didn’t play in the team’s 20-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. Hager had been dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to the game, but word came down Sunday that he was healthy enough to play.

Hager’s playing time this season has progressively dwindled. The former Baylor star played 38 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps in Week 1, but that number had fallen to 16 percent by Week 4 before this recent benching.

Nevertheless, Hager’s four starts this season are a career high, as he mostly served as a backup and a special teams player in his first four years.

