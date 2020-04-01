Quickly establishing himself as Charlie Brewer’s go-to receiver in 2019, senior Denzel Mims played a vital role in helping Baylor reach the Big 12 championship game and earning its first Sugar Bowl berth in 63 years.
His payoff is coming soon.
In a deep class of wide receivers, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper projects Mims to be picked 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft which will be held April 23-25.
If Kiper’s mock draft is accurate, Mims will be the first Baylor player selected in the first round since the Cleveland Browns chose Biletnikoff Award winner Corey Coleman with the 15th pick in 2016.
“You want to nail the process by having a great year, a great all-star game and then doing well at the NFL Combine,” said Kiper in a recent teleconference. “You’re going to soar up the board, and Mims did just that. I think between the 19th and 25th pick is a great spot for him.”
Mims likely won’t be the only Baylor player selected, as Kiper expects All-America defensive lineman James Lynch to be a fourth-round pick after he elected to forgo his senior year to declare for the draft.
Like Mims and Lynch, former Baylor safeties Grayland Arnold and Chris Miller, running back JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Clay Johnston were also invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which was held Feb. 24 through March 1 in Indianapolis.
But Mims made the biggest impression as he was clocked at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and had a 38.5-inch vertical leap. NFL teams like his 6-3, 207-pound frame and the production he showed throughout his Baylor career.
Mims and other Baylor players would have received another chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts, but the March 25 Pro Day on the Baylor campus was canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. One of the most prominent Baylor players not invited to the combine was all-Big 12 defensive lineman Bravvion Roy.
“Since there were no Pro Days, how guys played during the season is going to be very important in the draft,” Kiper said. “Guys who were not able to go to the combine are hurt because there’s always some good football players not invited. On Pro Day, guys force people to take a look at them.”
Of course, Mims has been proving himself since he arrived at Baylor in 2016.
After serving as a reserve receiver as a freshman, Mims emerged as Baylor’s top threat in 2017 as he made 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns.
Mims’ numbers dropped as a junior in 2018 as he made 55 catches for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd became Brewer’s go-to target as he made 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns and became a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
But Mims delivered a tremendous senior year as he made 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns to make first-team all-Big 12. Mims showed he could make any kind of catch whether it was stretching for a ball in the corner of the end zone or running a route over the middle, knowing he’s going to get nailed by a safety.
“To be a receiver, especially a big receiver like me, you’ve got to be fearless,” said Mims in an interview last fall. “Especially going across the middle, they’re going to see you. You know you’re going to get hit, so why not catch the ball? If I get hurt, we’ve got a lot of other receivers who can replace me.”
After making seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Texas on Nov. 23, former Baylor coach Matt Rhule said: “I think Denzel has come as far as any player I’ve ever been around. A lot of people see the finished product, but they won’t see all the hard things he did to get there, the hard days he had.”
Mims’ stock continued to rise as he impressed NFL scouts during the week of the Senior Bowl in late January in Mobile, Ala. According to Pro Football Focus, Mims had the biggest jump of any draft prospect as he climbed from No. 71 to No. 37 following his Senior Bowl experience.
“In a loaded receiver group, Mims was quite clearly the most explosive,” said Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus. “Showing he could maintain that explosiveness and separation on the full route tree was massive for him.”
Kiper predicts Mims to be the sixth receiver chosen in the draft behind Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy at No. 13 by San Francisco, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs at No. 15 by Denver, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 by Dallas, Clemson’s Tee Higgins at No. 19 by the Las Vegas Raiders, and LSU’s Justin Jefferson at No. 21 by Philadelphia.
Kiper also predicts Green Bay to select Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool with the 30th pick, making him the seventh receiver to go in the first round.
“Wide receiver to me is the strongest position in the draft,” Kiper said. “Jeudy is tough to deal with in the slot and he’s an effective route runner with consistent hands. Lamb isn’t going to be a speed burner, but that’s overrated because he knows how to use his skills on the field. He’s got a good stiff-arm and runs well with the ball in his hands. But we will be seeing some real good receivers picked in the second and third rounds.”
