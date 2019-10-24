Holly Rowe is used to conducting one-on-one interviews, but on this day she found herself swarmed by people engaging her in conversation.
“You covered my niece in the World Series,” one person said.
“Hey, Holly, can we get a picture?” posited another, heading a line of folks waiting for selfies.
“Holly, just wanted to let you know how much we love you and are praying for you,” offered another.
Such is the life for ESPN’s most beloved sideline reporter. Rowe served as the featured speaker at Thursday’s annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tipoff Luncheon. In addition to telling about her journey into sports reporting and some of her most favorite events and athletes to cover, Rowe shared about her battle against cancer.
Through her very public fight against the disease, she has made a deeper connection with her viewing audience. She spoke about the many players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and even referees who have approached her and expressed their care and concern, and told her they were praying for her recovery.
“It’s the greatest gift,” Rowe said. “In this day and age, it’s amazing that anyone cares about anyone. That someone who doesn’t know me cares about me that just makes me feel like it’s a precious gift.”
Rowe, 53, grew up in Utah as a self-described tomboy. She said she once was sent home from school because she’d gotten dirty while playing football with some of the boys.
She has worked for ESPN for the past 25 years, becoming a fixture on the sidelines of college football and basketball games. She told a story of running afoul of former Indiana and Texas Tech head coach Bob Knight, but how Knight later invited her to his office and commended her on her questioning.
Later, when Knight went to work for ESPN, Rowe once found herself driving from Colorado to Oklahoma with him during a blinding blizzard. Rowe said that Knight even fed her French fries while she drove, so she didn’t have to take her hands of the wheel.
In 2015, she was diagnosed with desmoplastic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer. Even as she underwent treatment, she continued to work. Occasionally she wore a wig to cover up her hair loss. In July 2016, she was hit with another heavy load of bad news when a scan revealed three cancerous tumors in her right lung.
“My doctor said that I needed to start thinking about how I wanted to spend my time – suggesting that I didn’t have that much time left,” she said.
Fortunately, Rowe said that her treatment is going well and her tumors are shrinking. She remains as busy as ever – just this week, she spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City for Big 12 Basketball Media Days, then hitched a ride on Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s plane to travel to Austin to cover Wednesday night’s volleyball matchup between No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Texas. Then it was off to Waco for the Tipoff Luncheon, and she was scheduled to travel to East Lansing, Mich., on Thursday night to get ready for Saturday’s Michigan State-Penn State football game.
“It’s hard. This is an unusual week, I don’t always do this much,” she said. “But I am just coming off the WNBA playoffs. I think I did eight games in 12 days or something crazy.
“For me, I love it. How I keep it up, I’m already following all these sports as a fan. So when all of the sudden I had an opportunity to work Texas-Baylor volleyball last night, I was already up on the teams because I follow them as a fan. So I just think being naturally curious and naturally loving the sports and keeping up on them, I don’t feel like I’m working. I’m just following up on everyone I would follow anyway.”
In addition to Rowe’s remarks, the Tipoff Luncheon included brief season previews from Baylor basketball coaches Kim Mulkey and Scott Drew and McLennan’s Ricky Rhodes and Kevin Gill. Mulkey borrowed State Representative Doc Anderson’s cowboy hat and wore it during her time on stage.
The Chamber of Commerce presented scholarships to two local high school students – Crawford’s Peyton Elmore and McGregor’s Madison Knox. Also, the Frank Fallon Award was presented to MCC’s Gill for his “dedicated service and positive relationships” in building up basketball in Central Texas. Gill owns an overall head coaching record of 592-146 at MCC as well as La Vega and Hubbard high schools.
