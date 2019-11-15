Along with the rest of the country, ESPN’s College GameDay crew has watched Baylor coach Matt Rhule transform a scandal depleted football program that won one game two years ago into an unbeaten team that’s vying for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN’s Rece Davis expects to experience a much different atmosphere Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. on the set of College GameDay outside of McLane Stadium than he did in 2015 in Baylor coach Art Briles’ final season before the university’s sexual assault scandal led to his firing in May 2016.
Like Baylor’s last GameDay appearance, the No. 12 Bears will host the No. 10 Sooners with the Big 12 lead on the line at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“I think just being candid, always trying to be nice when you’re visiting, the perception after everything that happened with Baylor at the end of the Briles’ era was well you can win there but if you do you’re going to have to walk on the edge and step over the edge and get questionable people and that kind of thing,” Davis said. “And that’s proven not to be the case. Matt’s coming here not only changed the culture and established a winning football program, but he’s done so in conjunction with the core values of this university. I think that makes this a really great story to tell.”
After building Temple’s football program from 2-10 in his first season in 2013 to a pair of 10-win seasons in 2015-16, Rhule laid out the blueprint for the rebuilding job he's doing at Baylor. But Rhule is proving now that he can rebuild in the glare of the national spotlight.
“Although you’ve rebuilt it at Temple, although they weren’t in such a dire state, it’s when he took over there that he certainly elevated it,” Davis said. “Then he’s rebuilt it here the way he wants to. He’s one of the excellent builders in college football, he’s proven that twice. I still think some people do overlook that, I don’t know if they fully appreciate what good jobs he’s done in both places.”
If the Bears beat the Sooners, they’ll improve to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big 12 and enhance their resume with their biggest win of the year.
Baylor would have to go unbeaten to have a shot to reach the College Football Playoff, including winning the Big 12 championship game in a possible rematch against the Sooners.
But would an unbeaten Baylor beat out a one-loss Alabama team for the fourth playoff spot?
“It all depends, some of it is going to be football judgment,” Davis said. “It also depends on how Alabama looks against Auburn (on Nov. 30), how does Baylor look. But I would be hard pressed to say that a 13-0 conference champion would be left out in favor of anybody.”
Davis views the Big 12 as a solid Power 5 conference with quality teams spread throughout the league, but lacking a dominant team.
“I think it’s good, not great, meaning that there is a lot of depth and there are a lot of really good teams, which is evident by all the close games in league play and sort of the topsy-turvy nature of who has won,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of depth and great players and certainly an opportunity to get into the College Football Playoff for both Baylor and Oklahoma.”
Baylor hasn’t blown out any Big 12 teams as four of its six wins have been by six points or less, including overtime wins over Texas Tech and TCU. Will the CFP selection committee be more impressed by teams that have won by more lopsided margins?
“When you look at these teams that are going to fight for the playoffs later in the season, then those are things you start to bring up,” said ESPN’s Desmond Howard, who won the 1991 Heisman Trophy at Michigan. “It’s like splitting hairs. You’ve got to start figuring out OK this one-loss team, who did they lose to? How many close games did they have? I think later in the season as we’re breaking down the teams, the one-loss teams who are fighting for a playoff spot, I believe that’s when you really start to hear those arguments come up.”
The entire GameDay crew is looking forward to seeing Oklahoma’s dynamic offense that leads the nation in total yards matched up against Baylor’s tough, physical defense that leads the Big 12 by holding opponents to 19.0 points per game.
“I think it’s going to be fun, both sides strength on strength, weakness on weakness,” said ESPN’s David Pollack. “I would say, because OU’s offense obviously the last several years with Lincoln (Riley), it doesn’t matter who plays quarterback, they’re going to score a lot. And I love Baylor’s defense. It’s one of my favorite units in the country to watch.”
