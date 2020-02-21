The ESPN College GameDay crew has traveled to venues all across the country to watch the top NCAA basketball teams perform.
But even for these veterans, a game with the magnitude of No. 1 Baylor playing No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at the sold-out Ferrell Center is special. ESPN analyst Jay Bilas wouldn’t be surprised if the two Big 12 powers meet again in the postseason.
“It’s possible that Baylor and Kansas can play four times this year,” Bilas said. “That’s a very real possibility that they can see one another again in the Big 12 championship and see one another again in Atlanta (at the Final Four). That’s how good these teams are this year.”
GameDay will air at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by the Baylor-Kansas tipoff at 11 a.m. The Bears have only hosted basketball GameDay once before on March 5, 2011, ahead of Baylor’s 60-54 loss to Texas.
But this will be the second time Baylor will host GameDay during this school year after ESPN was in Waco on Nov. 16 for the Baylor-Oklahoma football game at McLane Stadium. Bilas is joined on ESPN’s crew by analysts Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis and host Rece Davis.
Baylor students camped inside the Ferrell Center Friday night to get tickets to the game and fans have been asked to wear white for a crowd white-out.
“I was excited to come here because I have never called a game here at Baylor,” said Ellis, a former Notre Dame star who played in the NBA from 1992-2003. “I have known (Baylor coach) Scott Drew forever, seems like, so with the success that this team has had this year and as much as I’ve talked about them since November it’s going to be neat for me to see the atmosphere obviously playing against one of the top teams in the country.”
Baylor (24-1, 13-0) will try to beat Kansas (23-3, 12-1) for the second time this year after winning its first game ever at Lawrence’s Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11 when the Bears pulled off a 67-55 decision behind guard Jared Butler’s 22 points.
But Bilas expects a different type of game in the rematch since the Jayhawks have switched primarily to a four-guard offense surrounding 7-0 center Udoka Azubuike.
“I think it will be a little bit different because Kansas is playing a little bit differently now,” said Bilas, a former Duke basketball player. “They’re not playing two big guys as much as they did before. It’s more of a four-guard lineup. It will be similar in character in that both are really good man-to-man defensive teams. Both teams can switch and do a good job protecting the rim. It will come down to who gets the shot they want and who will get extra possessions.”
Greenberg, who last coached at Virginia Tech from 2003-12, likes the intensity Baylor brings to the floor with its aggressive man-to-man defense and unselfish style of play.
“They remind me of an old school Big East team quite honestly,” Greenberg said. “They are physically and mentally tough, and they have a great respect for each other. They defend every single possession. They play to their strengths which I think is the most impressive thing. It’s really an anomaly in college basketball to have people play with that little of an ego and just play to win.”
Greenberg has been impressed with the job Drew has done at Baylor since taking over a broken down program in 2003. Drew has led the Bears to eight NCAA tournament appearances since 2008, including two Elite Eight berths and two Sweet 16 berths.
But this year’s team won’t be satisfied unless it reaches the Final Four and plays for the national championship.
“I think that is an incredible reflection of Scott and his relationship with those kids and the trust they have in each other and the trust they have in the coaching staff,” Greenberg said. “How he has built this team is incredible. I think the team reflects Scott. He has a quiet toughness about him and he never gets too high, never gets too low. He is very consistent with them and that’s the way their team plays.”
Greenberg believes both Baylor and Kansas could earn No. 1 regional seeds because they’ve been so dominant this season. The Bears have won a Big 12-record 23 straight games while Kansas has reeled off 11 straight wins since its loss to Baylor.
“I think they are both going to be a No. 1 seed unless something drastic happens,” Greenberg said. “I think both of these teams could win a national championship. I do think that Kansas is a lot better in this moment of time than the last time they played, but I think Baylor is better also.”
