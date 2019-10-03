Baylor freshman Elizabeth Kooiman couldn’t have picked a more ideal time to pull off a hat trick.
Kooiman scored all three of her goals in the second half to lead the Bears to a 4-2 win over powerhouse West Virginia Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The goals were the first of Kooiman’s college career and marked Baylor’s first hat trick since Lisa Sliwinski against Houston Baptist in 2010. It was the Bears’ first hat trick by a freshman since Courtney Saunders against Texas A&M in 1996.
“It was pretty awesome, finally getting to put some chances away and just finishing the shots that I’ve been taking,” Kooiman said. “I think this will really help my confidence, knowing that I can finish goals and help the team that way.”
With Kooiman’s three goals and another by senior Reagan Padgett, Baylor (6-3-3, 2-1) beat West Virginia (6-4-1, 1-1) for the second time in the last three games after going 0-5-1 in previous games.
The Bears paved the way to last year’s Big 12 regular season championship with a win over West Virginia in overtime in Morgantown. The Mountaineers bounced back by beating Baylor in the Big 12 tournament championship game.
“The great thing about having won against an opponent no one’s ever won against here is now there is something in the back of our minds that they’re not unbeatable,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They don’t lose a lot of games. They’re fantastically coached, they’re talented. Our pressure was a lot tonight and I just credit our girls for being consistent.”
After a scoreless first half, Kooiman drilled a deep shot over West Virginia goalkeeper Rylee Foster to give the Bears a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second half.
West Virginia answered with a team goal six minutes later when a Baylor player inadvertently knocked the ball into the goal.
But it took Kooiman a little more than a minute to give the Bears the lead again when she broke loose on a breakaway and drilled a shot to the left of Foster into the goal.
Baylor remained hot as Padgett took a pass from Sarah Norman and pounded the ball into the goal to stretch the lead to 3-1 with 31 minutes left to play.
With Padgett and Marissa Gray providing passes, Kooiman scored again with 12 minutes remaining to open up a 4-1 lead.
“That’s exciting for a freshman,” Jobson said. “She’s been showing a lot, and for her to be rewarded for her efforts and consistency of play, I couldn’t be happier.”
West Virginia got a goal by Lizzie Mayfield with less than nine minutes remaining, but Baylor came through with the win. The Bears controlled possession throughout most of the game with a 17-10 shot advantage.
“We played better defense today,” Jobson said. “We were solid and that was really the difference, and we put the ball in the back of the net. We finished our chances against arguably one of the top two goalkeepers in the conference.”
The Bears dominated possession in the first half, taking eight shots to West Virginia’s two.
Elena Reyna and Gray took two shots apiece while Michaela Gorman, Ally Henderson, Padgett and Taylor Moon took one apiece. West Virginia’s Foster collected five over her eight saves in the first half, including several diving stops.
The game marked the return of Baylor senior forward Camryn Wendlandt, Baylor’s co-leader with three goals this season. She had missed the last five games with a foot injury.
