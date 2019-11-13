The No. 3 Baylor volleyball team sprayed kills in Kansas’ direction from all angles in a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 sweep on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
Three players reached double-digit kills for Baylor (21-1, 11-1 Big 12). Yossiana Pressley, as she is wont to do, led the way with 17 kills, hitting .316. Gia Milana contributed 13 kills on .323 hitting and Shelly Stafford had 11 kills with no errors, while hitting .647. For the match, Baylor had only 14 hitting errors in 107 attempts, hitting .336.
Hannah Lockin dished out a match-high 37 assists.
Kansas (7-15, 3-9) was led by Ashley Smith’s 10 kills. Next up for Baylor will be a rematch with the only team that beat the Bears, as they host Texas next Wednesday.
Highlassies’ Bradley named Player of the Week
MCC women’s basketball’s Jade Bradley was honored as the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Week.
Bradley, a sophomore guard from Dallas, averaged 19 points in the Highlassies’ two games last week. She also picked up nine rebounds and snatched 10 steals, including seven against San Antonio College.
Bradley and the Highlassies (4-1) will play in the Coastal Bend Classic in Beeville, Texas, Thursday through Saturday.
MCC sending 10 athletes to four-year schools
A total of 10 McLennan Community College athletes signed letters with four-year schools on Wednesday.
The MCC baseball program sent eight players to NCAA Division I programs. They included Jalen Battles (Arkansas), Brett Squires, Dawson Sweatt and Jimmy Crooks (Oklahoma), Garrett Martin (Auburn), Cole Moore and Joey Martin (Dallas Baptist), and Mason Hilton (Arkansas-Little Rock).
Additionally, two MCC women’s golfers signed as well. Sophomore Emily Isaacson will head to Texas Wesleyan, while sophomore Ellie Darnell is bound for Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
