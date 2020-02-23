On Felecia Mulkey Bobblehead Day at the Ferrell Center, the Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team endured a few shakes, sways and wobbles.
But even an imperfect Baylor remains tough to topple.
The top-ranked Bears trailed entering the penultimate event of its six-event match against longtime rival Oregon. That didn’t cause their confidence to quiver, though, and they rallied to declaw the No. 2 Ducks, 281.350 to 275.475, in Sunday’s home opener. It gave Baylor its 34th straight win overall, and Mulkey improved to 56-1 all-time as BU coach.
“A lot of our team is a majority of sophomores and freshmen,” said sophomore Mercy Seay. “So when we came into the season, we knew how much we had to change and all the extra hard work that had to be put into it. So, it was really amazing to see such a young class of girls be able to pull it off.”
Befitting a match pitting the kingpins of A&T, the score remained neck and neck throughout. Just how close was it? Well, through the first nine heats, every time one team registered a score of 9.90, the other matched it. To wit: the Ducks tallied that score in the pyramid heat of the compulsory round, and Baylor mirrored it with its own 9.90. Later, in the actual pyramid event, Oregon pulled it off again in the inversion heat, but gained no edge on the Bears, who matched that score.
Baylor, however, did pick up a third 9.90 in the 10th heat of the day, the open section of the pyramid event, whereas Oregon was able to produce “only” a 9.75. Baylor’s sturdy structure in that event was aided by the strength of senior Elise Manning of Belton, who formed a human suspension bridge at the base.
Despite the close score, the Ducks (2-1) cracked the door open for an upset. The teams split the first four events, but Oregon held the overall lead, 124.65 to Baylor’s 124.00.
But those Bears, they’ll tumble for ya. Since Fee’s arrival in Waco six years ago, Baylor has frequently capitalized in the tumbling event. Sunday’s meet proved no exception. The Bears won four of the six tumbling passes to regain the lead entering the final team event. Manning showed elite agility in whipping across the mat in the aerial pass, scoring a 9.825 to her counterpart from Oregon Sara Buchner’s 9.50. The Bears’ Briana Harris (9.875) and Mercy Seay (9.85) also turned in high-flying, season-best routines as well in the six-element and open pass, respectively.
But Baylor’s most convincing tumbling triumph came in the quad pass. Oregon’s Calyx Hampton suffered a fall on her final landing, while Baylor’s foursome came through with a synchronized, clean pass, with Raegan Dover punctuating the performance by landing just near the edge of the mat and managing to keep her back foot aboard.
Because of the fall, Oregon was docked to a score of 7.95 in that pass while the Bears totaled 9.20. The overall tumbling effort launched the Bears into the lead by a full point going into the team event.
So, was there ever any trepidation that the winning streak might be over?
“Never in Coach Fee’s eyes,” Manning said. “We knew that tumbling was our strong event, and we were just ready for it going into it.”
Mulkey credited her assistants Kelsey Rowell and Kaelyn Cowan with having her athletes ready for the all-important tumbling runs. It’s an area where the Bears always appear poised and confident, but she knew that Oregon would give her team a fight.
“Not really concern, but it was more of a flashback for me to those first couple of years here where we really relied heavily on the second half with our tumbling and our power tumbling,” Mulkey said. “And we’re a very young team now. The next time you see us at home, our first half will be better and we’ll get better and better. We took some risks today and threw some stuff that we haven’t thrown before in the toss event. Concern is the wrong word, but I never count Oregon out.”
In the end, Baylor saved its best for last. Oregon’s high-volume team routine certainly impressed, as the Ducks ended up scoring a 95 out of the possible 110 points available. The Bears, meanwhile, opened their energetic routine to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” getting the enthusiastic crowd clapping along and involved. And they rocked it for sure, springing all over the mat with clean passes and crisp tosses while the reserves and injured athletes standing nearby lost their minds with appreciation.
Baylor finished with a season-high team event score of 99.8 to seal the win.
Mulkey said that several of Baylor’s stunts were introduced to the athletes just this week. That’s why it may have sometimes looked like the Bears were a work in progress, albeit a successful one.
“We were like, ‘Let’s take some risks, let’s throw it out there. So, when you saw some crazy excitement and they made it look really easy, it’s because we don’t hit that much,” she said. “In our Heat 3 toss, the little kick double, (Kamryn Kitchens) did that last Sunday. … And we thought, ‘You know what, let’s put it out there.’ And that’s only going to get better.”
Baylor’s next meet is March 3 at home against Gannon.
