Baylor coach Scott Drew was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award on Wednesday.
Drew is one of four finalists along with San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, Dayton’s Anthony Grant and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. All four of the finalists are first-time nominees for the award, and the winner will be announced on April 3.
Drew led the Bears to a 26-4 overall record, including a school-record 15-3 record in Big 12 play, finishing second behind Kansas.
Their 23-game winning streak set a Big 12 record and they were No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for five straight weeks, the longest stretch since Kentucky in 2015.
Baylor finished a program-best No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the coaches poll.
