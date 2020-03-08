Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the Big 12 coach of the year by the league’s coaches after leading the Bears to a historic season.
The Bears set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak and are 26-4 overall and finished second in the league race with a program-best 15-3 record behind Kansas.
The Bears also won several other individual awards, including Davion Mitchell newcomer of the year, Devonte Bandoo best sixth man and Freddie Gillespie most improved player.
Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike was named player of the year while teammate Marcus Garrett earned the league’s top defender. Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey was named freshman of the year.
All five Baylor starters made an all-conference team with Jared Butler making the first team, Gillespie and MaCio Teague making second team, and Mitchell and Mark Vital making third team.
Butler was joined on the first team by Azubuike, Kansas guard Devin Dotson, TCU guard Desmond Bane and Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle. Gillespie and Teague were joined on the second team by Ramsey, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton and West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
The third team include Mitchell, Vital, Garrett, Oklahoma forward Brady Manek and Texas guard Matt Coleman.
The all-defensive team featured Vital, Mitchell, Gillespie, Garrett and Azubuike. The all-newcomer team included Mitchell, Teague, Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, Ramsey and Tshiebwe.
The all-freshman team included Ramsey, Tshiebwe, Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon, West Virginia forward Miles McBride and Kansas guard Christian Braun.
