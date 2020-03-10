Soon after arriving at Baylor as a walk-on three years ago, Freddie Gillespie was doing some late-night work at the team’s practice facility when he got an unexpected call.
It was Scott Drew.
“I was in the gym at 1 a.m. dribbling around cones, and I could hear my phone buzz, and he said ‘Way to put in work,’” Gillespie said. “I look up and I see him in his office at 1 a.m. too. He works tirelessly and he recruits hard workers, and that’s because he is one. That’s one thing I’ve always respected about him. That’s one of the characteristics that makes him valuable as a coach.”
After lifting the basketball program from dire circumstances in 2003, Drew and his coaching staff have put together one of the most consistently strong programs in the Big 12. The Bears will make their ninth NCAA tournament appearance since 2008 when the bids are handed out Sunday.
But this year’s squad is the best Drew has ever put on the floor in 17 seasons at Baylor.
Stringing together a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak, the Bears were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks in the Associated Press poll. They finished second in the Big 12 behind Kansas with a 15-3 record and are 26-4 overall heading into the conference tournament.
Developing a team that has played with remarkable chemistry all season, these accomplishments make Drew the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 coach of the year.
Typically, Drew gives his players all the credit.
“That’s completely a team award,” Drew said. “Coaches don’t get that without players and staff. That means we had a good year, team-wise. At the same time, in the Big 12 it’s the best of the best. Six straight years No. 1 conference, this year the No. 2 conference. So if you do get honored with anything, it’s because your guys have done a great job in the best league.”
After playing primarily zone defense for a decade, the Bears switched to man-to-man this season to take advantage of their athleticism. Led by premier defensive players like Gillespie, forward Mark Vital and guard Davion Mitchell, Baylor’s defense has been one of the stingiest in the country.
The Bears also have one of the deepest teams in the Big 12, and the versatility of their guard quartet of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Mitchell and Devonte Bandoo has given opposing teams fits.
Butler has gained inspiration from Drew’s work ethic and the steadiness he’s supplied the program. Only Kansas’ Bill Self has been coaching in the Big 12 as long as Drew.
“Seventeen years he’s been in the game (at Baylor), 17 years he’s been working hard,” Butler said. “That’s admirable for me and something I’ll look up to. Somebody that’s never quitting, that’s always done the same thing and staying the same every day, every year. That shows us what we have to do. We have to stay the same no matter what the score is, no matter how much we’ve lost. We’ve got to be the best we can be every day. I just thank God he’s my college coach.”
Riding a 16-game winning streak, No. 1 Kansas won its 15th Big 12 title in 16 years and will likely be the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
A big reason for the Jayhawks’ success has been the inside dominance of 7-0 center Udoka Azubuike, the Trib’s Big 12 player of the year.
Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points while leading the conference with 10.5 rebounds per game while ranking second with 2.6 blocks.
But his most remarkable stat is his nation’s-best 74.8 shooting percentage. Kansas teammate Devon Dotson is second in the Big 12 among qualifiers with a 47.1 shooting percentage, far behind Azubuike’s other worldly shooting percentage.
If not for injuries in previous seasons, Azubuike likely wouldn’t still be at Kansas for his senior year. But Self is glad he’s still got the big guy on his team for his final season before he turns pro.
“I think he’s improved every year since he’s been here,” Self said. “His first three seasons were cut short by injuries. But this year you can see his activity level, his energy level and the way he’s gone after balls out of his area. He’s blocking shots at a greater clip. He’s had 11 double-doubles since the first Baylor game and is playing his best basketball.”
In the pivotal game of the Big 12 season, Azuibuke carried the Jayhawks to a 64-61 win over then-No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 22 at the Ferrell Center as he hit 11 of 13 shots and scored 23 points while amassing a career-high 19 rebounds and blocking three shots.
“He was terrific,” said Self after the game. “We were able to throw the ball over the top. He controlled the paint and certainly rebounded the ball. That was about as well overall as I’ve seen him play.”
While Azubuike has controlled the paint for the Jayhawks, junior guard Marcus Garrett has propelled the defense. With a 6-5 frame and superb instincts that allow him to get into passing lanes for steals, Garrett has helped wreck opponents’ game plans to earn defensive player of the year.
Garrett’s 1.87 steals per game rank third in the Big 12, but he’s so versatile that he can guard bigger players inside if called upon. He’s also a valuable offensive player as he’s recorded a league-leading 4.7 assists per game.
“He’s like a strong safety or a middle linebacker for our defense,” Self said. “He helps everybody. He’s the brightest defender we have and is kind of like a coordinator. He’s the best player we have dealing with on-ball screens, switching on players, and as an on-ball defender. He’s our second-best player (behind Azubuike) guarding the post and is just a complete basketball player.”
Teague is the Big 12 newcomer of the year following his transfer to Baylor from North Carolina-Asheville. The rangy junior guard is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 84.8 percent from the free throw line and 35.5 percent from 3-point range.
“At the end of the day, he fits our culture,” Drew said. “He’s a really hard worker and is a very loyal, high character kid and cares about winning. He’s a very good basketball player too.”
Baylor teammate Devonte Bandoo is the league’s top sixth man as the senior guard has come off the bench to average 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range.
Jahmi’us Ramsey is the freshman of the year as he leads Texas Tech with 15 points per game while ranking among the Big 12 leaders with a 42.6 3-point percentage.
