The Atlanta Dream made a move to acquire former Baylor All-American center Kalani Brown on Monday.
The Dream traded guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gulich to the Los Angeles Sparks for Brown.
“Kalani was a player we targeted as an organization as a key piece to the puzzle,” Atlanta coach Nicki Collen said via the Dream’s website. “While Kalani’s size is important on the boards and around the rim, she also has the ability to consistently step outside the lane and hit the face up shot. In a league full of exceptional centers, we believe we have added a player who has all the tools to be very successful in our system.”
Brown played a central role in helping Baylor claim its ninth-consecutive Big 12 title third national championship during the 2018-19 campaign.
Days after the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, for the national championship, the Sparks selected Brown with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. During her rookie season, the former Lady Bear averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while playing 13.5 minutes per game.
Atlanta went 23-11 to finish second in the regular season WNBA standings in 2018, but slipped to 8-26 and last place in 2019. The Dream have the fourth pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
