The Baylor women’s tennis team opened Big 12 play by claiming a closer-than-it-looked 6-1 victory over Iowa State on Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears and Cyclones split the first two courts in singles and doubles play, but Baylor came through on doubles court No. 3 and then quickly posted the three points it needed in singles to clinch the match.
The Bears doubles team of Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet outlasted Cyclones Chie Kezuka and Margarita Timakova, 7-6 (6-4), to break the tie and grasp the doubles point.
“We worked hard and Kris and I we were just locked in,” Kraus said. “When we knew that it came to our doubles, we were super focused and super motivated and our energy went even more up. I think also that translated into singles.”
Baylor’s Paula Baranano dominated Timajova in a 6-2, 6-1 victory for the first point of singles action, putting the Bears in front, 2-0. Alicia Herrero Linana followed for the Bears by defeating Iowa State’s Ting-Pei Chang, 6-1, 6-2.
Kraus clinched the match by beating Cyclone Christin Hsieh, 6-1, 6-4, on the No. 3 singles court, boosting the Bears to a 4-0 lead.
With the win, 27th-ranked Baylor improved to 9-1 this season and 1-0 in Big 12 play. The No. 48 Cyclones dropped to 9-4.
Some of the Bears best wins came after the match was in hand. Baylor’s Angelina Shakhraichuk fell behind 3-0 in the first set, but rallied to defeat Kezuka, 6-4, 6-4.
Iowa State’s Maty Cancini edged Bear Mel Krywoj on the No. 1 singles court, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8). But Baylor’s Anastasia Kharitonova finished off the night with a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5) victory over Thasaporn Naklo.
“That’s the thing with this team,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “If you look at our success, it’s all coming from these tight matches, these tight situations. … That’s kind of the m.o. of this team — mental toughness.”
Baylor notched a win in its conference opener for the first time since 2015 and earned Scrivano his 450th victory. For Kraus, the match-clincher was her 50th career singles win.
The Bears' season continues with a conference match versus West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Saturday back at the Hurd Tennis Center.
