With a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game and make a big impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee, No. 12 Baylor saw how quickly prosperity can fade against Oklahoma’s dynamic offense.
Rallying from a 21-point halftime deficit, the No. 10 Sooners scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull out a 34-31 win when Gabe Brkic drilled a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining before a shocked record crowd of 50,223 Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
The Bears (9-1, 6-1) watched their unbeaten season end as the Sooners (9-1, 6-1) moved into a first-place tie in the Big 12 race with two games remaining.
“You have to learn how to win in November and we didn’t win this one,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “I’m glad we started fast but we didn’t finish. But the message to my guys was we still had a chance to win it. We’ll be back.”
Baylor can still clinch a spot in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington by winning one of its two remaining games against Texas next Saturday at McLane Stadium or against Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 30.
But after opening up a 31-10 halftime lead, the loss to the Sooners was hard to stomach for the Bears.
Not only did the Bears have an ideal shot at breaking a four-game losing streak against the Sooners, they could have started 10-0 for the first time in school history. It was a chance for the Bears to win a prime time game before a national television audience on a day that began with ESPN’s College GameDay at the Baylor campus.
“Obviously, I’m certainly disappointed in the result, but I’m proud we had this national stage,” Rhule said. “We’re going to look back and say if we had done this, and this and this. I told our guys to keep playing at halftime. But we knew who they were, and you don’t win that many championships in a row without fighting back.”
After the Sooners moved 59 yards to Baylor’s 14 to set up Brkic’s game-winning field goal, Baylor’s chance to rally ended when quarterback Charlie Brewer’s pass was intercepted by Nik Bonitto at Oklahoma’s 38 with 29 seconds remaining.
Baylor couldn’t stop Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and his offensive weapons, even though premier receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury.
Hurts finished the night by hitting 30 of 42 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns while also leading the Sooners with 114 yards on 27 carries.
The Sooners dominated time of possession with 41 minutes and 11 seconds on 95 plays compared to Baylor’s 18 minutes and 49 seconds on 52 plays. After amassing 238 yards on 36 plays in the first half, the Bears kept the ball for just 16 second-half plays for 69 yards.
“No doubt in my mind we’re one of the best teams in the country,” Rhule said. “I wish we could have the second half back. Oklahoma probably wishes they could get the first half back. We had a hard time staying on the field in the second half and we couldn’t get them off the field.”
Trailing 31-10 at halftime, the Sooners started the second half fast by moving 74 yards with Hurts hitting a three-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner.
They quickly got the ball back when Parnell Motley stripped the ball from Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty after he caught an 18-yard pass from Brewer and Pat Fields fell on the fumble at the Bears’ 45.
It appeared Hurts was going to score on a four-yard run, but Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch stripped the ball from him before he crossed the goal line and then fell on it in the end zone for a touchback with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Sooners couldn’t be stopped the next time they got the ball as they drove 90 yards with Theo Wease catching Hurts’ pass on the left side and cutting past Baylor defensive backs Kalon Barnes and JT Woods for the 19-yard touchdown with 12:58 left in the game.
Baylor blew a chance for a first down when Tyquan Thornton dropped Brewer’s pass on third and nine.
After forcing a punt, the Sooners drove 77 yards with Hurts hitting a wide open Brayden Willis for a two-yard touchdown to pull into a 31-31 tie with 5:25 remaining.
It looked like the Sooners would get off to their typical scintillating start as they quickly drove to Baylor’s 18 on their first drive.
But Baylor defensive lineman Bravvion Roy busted through the Oklahoma offensive line to sack Hurts for a four-yard loss as the Sooners settled for Brkic’s 39-yard field goal.
The rest of the half belonged to the Bears, and they couldn’t have looked more impressive as they rolled to a 31-10 halftime lead.
The Bears drove 78 yards on 10 plays on their second possession of the game with Brewer hitting a 24-yard pass to a wide-open John Lovett to the 2. Brewer scored standing on the next play to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
The Sooners looked like they would respond with a quick score after Tre Brown returned the kickoff 73 yards. But the Sooners were called for holding to put them back at their own 12, and Blake Lynch sacked Hurts on a blitz on third down back to the 8 to force a punt.
Starting with great field position at their own 46, it didn’t take the Bears long to score as Brewer hit Denzel Mims in stride for a 30-yard touchdown down the right sideline to take a 14-3 lead with 1:51 remaining.
Baylor’s defense delivered heavy pressure on Hurts again as he fumbled while trying to escape another blitz by Blake Lynch and Terrel Bernard recovered at Oklahoma’s 27.
Brewer did the rest as he ran for 23 yards to set up his own four-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to stretch Baylor’s lead to 21-3.
Hurts’ second turnover hurt the Sooners for the second time as Baylor safety Grayland Arnold stepped in front on his short pass for an interception and returned it 71 yards to set up Brewer’s second touchdown pass to Mims, a nine-yarder that gave the Bears a stunning 28-3 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter.
Oklahoma finally broke through with its first touchdown when Hurts hit tight end Austin Stogner for a 5-yard scoring pass to complete a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
But the Bears answered with a 61-yard drive that stalled at the 11 before John Mayers drilled a 28-yard field goal to push Baylor’s lead to 31-10 with three seconds left in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.