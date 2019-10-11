As a cold front introduced chillier weather to Central Texas on Friday, it just made sense – why not get out and throw the baseball around?
Obviously, it’s always a bit cool whenever the college baseball season commences every February, and such was the case again for the start of Baylor baseball’s fall practices.
“It’s perfect. We’re right on (schedule), we’re following suit,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I moved my alumni game to November 2nd, and we start off this weather, and I say, this is going to be perfect.”
It’s not nearly cold enough to freeze the optimism surrounding the 2020 season for the Bears. Yes, David Wendzel is gone. So too are Shea Langeliers, Cody Bradford, Richard Cunningham and Cole Haring.
But the Bear arms (or bats) aren’t bare. Baylor will bring back its entire weekend rotation from the 2019 season – Jimmy Winston, Paul Dickens and Hayden Kettler – as well as multi-year position starters like Andy Thomas, Davion Downey and Nick Loftin.
“I think we’re very excited about some of the guys we have coming back, some of the new guys we have coming in,” Rodriguez said. “That’s one thing that is great, when you have the veteran leadership that we do on the mound and in the field and then you sprinkle in some of the talented freshmen we have coming in, it is exciting.
“The one thing that is always concerning is depth. When guys get hurt, how deep are we actually going to be able to be?”
That’ll be an area of emphasis this fall. Rodriguez said he wants to see how many of his newcomers learn and develop, and which could help Baylor get back to resembling a Johnny Cash concept album. That is to say – deep in more ways than one.
One guy he won’t have any questions about is Loftin. The junior shortstop, coming off a season in which he hit .323 with 41 RBIs and a team-leading 55 runs scored, should step into an even larger leadership role next season.
“Nick Loftin has a chance to be a really special player for us,” Rodriguez said. “He’s done everything from when he first got here to be able to come out and kind of earn his stripes. … He’s gone out there and played really well. Played on Team USA. So there’s nothing that’s really going to surprise him now.”
As Rodriguez talked, he sported one of Baylor’s new caps, with the Nike-revamped Bear logo that was introduced with the Baylor United campaign. Both the coach and his players are fans of the updated look.
“As long it covers up my bald spot, I like whatever I can put on there, especially in this chilly weather,” he said. “But, you know what, I like the new look. It’s refreshing.”
Baylor went 35-19 last year and reached a third straight NCAA regional. That’ll be the baseline of expectation for next season, too.
These are heady times at Baylor, for sure, as the university recently announced contract extensions for football coach Matt Rhule along with President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades. Asked about his own long-term future, Rodriguez laughed.
“You need to ask Mack Rhoades, you need to ask Linda Livingstone,” he said, smiling. “We love it here, we have no thoughts of leaving anytime soon.”
