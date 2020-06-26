Baylor continued to build its defensive line of the future as DeSoto’s Byron Murphy made a verbal commitment on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Murphy is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over Georgia, Colorado, Minnesota and TCU among other Power 5 conference schools.
Playing defensive tackle as a junior last season, Murphy collected 98 tackles with 12 for loss, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for a DeSoto team that finished 9-3.
Murphy is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Bears in their 2021 class as he joined tackle Dakote Doyle of St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit High School, Denton Guyer end Cooper Lanz and Albuquerque (N.M.) Sandia end Sam Carrell.
The Bears now have 16 commitments in their 2021 class and rank 19th nationally in 247Sports' team rankings.
Murphy was Baylor’s first 2021 commitment since Doyle on May 31. However, the Bears signed Iowa sophomore transfer linebacker Dillon Doyle and Lancaster defensive back Lorando Johnson, a senior in 2020, last week.
