Denton Guyer defensive end Cooper Lanz made a verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday, joining a 2021 class that now includes 10 players.
The 6-4, 240-pound Lanz, a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, is coming off a 2019 junior season in which he collected 53 tackles and seven sacks for a Denton Guyer squad that finished 14-2.
The Wildcats reached the Class 6A Division II state championship game where they dropped a 24-0 decision to Austin Westlake. Lanz also played tight end for the Wildcats.
Lanz became the second defensive end to commit to the Bears in the 2021 class. Sam Carrell of Albuquerque (N.M.) Sandia High School committed to Baylor on April 16.
